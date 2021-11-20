ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Poland says Belarus has changed tactics on border crisis

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nuwvD_0d2ju7o400
People receive food at the transport and logistics centre near the Bruzgi border point on the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region.

Poland has said Belarus has changed tactics in the border crisis by now directing smaller groups of people to multiple points along the European Union’s eastern frontier.

Though there have been signs of the crisis easing, the defence minister, Mariusz Błaszczak, said he expected the border showdown to continue for some time.

Polish border guards reported new attempted crossings by several groups mostly consisting of dozens of people, although there was one crowd of 200 people hurling rocks and using teargas.

“We have to prepare for the fact that this problem will continue for months. I have no doubt that that will be the case,” Błaszczak told the commercial RMF FM radio station.

“Now a bit of a new method has been taken on by the migrants and Belarusian services ... Smaller groups of people are trying to cross the border in many places,” he said.

He added that “there is no question that these attacks are directed by Belarusian services”.

The west accuses Belarus of artificially creating the crisis by bringing in people – mostly from the Middle East – and taking them to the border with promises of an easy crossing into the EU.

Belarus has denied the claim, instead criticising the EU for not taking in the migrants.

The Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko, told the BBC on Friday that it was “absolutely possible” his forces had helped people cross into the EU but denied orchestrating the operation.

“We’re Slavs. We have hearts. Our troops know the migrants are going to Germany... Maybe someone helped them,” he said. “But I didn’t invite them here.”

There were indications this week that the crisis was abating after several hundred people were repatriated to Iraq, while 2,000 others left a makeshift border encampment for a nearby warehouse.

Poland’s border guards said that on Friday there had been 195 attempted illegal crossings.

“Eighty-two foreigners were ordered to leave Polish territory. Two Ukrainian citizens and one German citizen were detained for aiding and abetting,” the guards tweeted on Saturday.

They added that there were multiple attempts to cross at the stretch of border guarded by the unit in the eastern village of Dubicze Cerkiewne.

“The largest group consisted of around 200 foreigners, the others each numbered several dozen people,” the guards tweeted. “The foreigners were aggressive – they threw rocks, firecrackers and used teargas.”

Many of the people hoping to reach the EU have spent thousands of dollars to fly into Belarus on tourist visas, with the hope of then crossing the border.

On Friday the Council of Europe human rights commissioner, Dunja Mijatović, called the humanitarian situation along the border “alarming” and demanded an end to Poland’s controversial returns of migrants to Belarus.

“I have personally listened to the appalling accounts of extreme suffering from desperate people... who spent weeks or even months in squalid and extreme conditions in the cold and wet woods due to these pushbacks,” she said.

“All pushbacks must end immediately.”

Polish mothers have planned a rally for migrant rights on Saturday in the eastern town of Hajnówka.

Polish media say at least 11 people have died since the crisis began over the summer.

Poland held a burial for a Syrian teenager who drowned in the Bug River on the border – this week and two other funerals are planned for the weekend.

Comments / 2

Related
The Guardian

The EU border where refugees are treated as human weapons

Thousands of men, women and children seeking asylum are trapped in freezing conditions between hostile forces in the borderlands that separate Belarus from Poland and the European Union. They have come mainly from the Middle East, fleeing poverty and conflict in places such as Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq. But rather than being welcomed they face destitution and even death in the freezing November conditions.
IMMIGRATION
hngn.com

Putin Allegedly Stops All Gas Deliveries, Cuts Supplies Which the European Union Interpreted as Weaponization of Energy

The European Union accuses Vladimir Putin of shutting gas deliveries and cutting supplies drastically, viewed as a sinister move by energy-hungry nations. Once again, Russia is accused of making a big move against Europe via gas and non-renewable energy supplies before these demands to increase energy reserves were put down. Even US President Joe Biden felt the crunch when he asked OPEC nations to help increase the supplies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Person
Mariusz Błaszczak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Funerals#The European Union#Polish#Belarusian#Eu#Ukrainian
Telegraph

US reactivates nuclear artillery unit in Germany – why Russia should be worried

An American nuclear artillery unit has been reactivated in Germany for the first time since the Cold War and is to be armed with new long-range hypersonic weapons. The US Army officially recommissioned the 56th Artillery Command in Germany this week during a ceremony in Mainz-Kastel, which hosts America’s Europe and Africa commands.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Germany
Country
Iraq
Southside Matt

Russia and China leaving U.S. behind

It has been widely reported that, over the summer, China tested a hypersonic missile that circled Earth. It is now reported that the vehicle used is even more advanced than previously stated.
Reuters

U.S. 'deeply concerned' by Bulgarian president's Crimea comments

SOFIA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The United States has expressed deep concern over comments by Bulgarian President Rumen Radev that the Crimean Peninsula annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014 is "Russian", the U.S. embassy in Sofia said on Monday. Radev, who won a second presidential term in a runoff...
POTUS
dallassun.com

Russia set to launch winter invasion of Ukraine, US media claims

Russia is growing more inclined to invade Ukraine now that colder days are approaching, a weekend American media report has claimed. Western officials have accused Russia of staging a military buildup along Kiev's eastern borders. The likelihood of a potential Russian assault on Ukraine is "increasing as the weather gets...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

61K+
Followers
34K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy