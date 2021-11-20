ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Pre-Thanksgiving Storm: Here's Latest On System That Will Bring Mix Of Rain, Snow, Gusty Winds

By Joe Lombardi
 5 days ago
A dry first half of the weekend will be followed by the arrival of a cold front bringing a storm system to the region that will result in rain for the entire region and snow in some areas, followed by strong, gusty winds.

The storm is now expected to arrive after nightfall on Sunday, Nov. 21. Rainfall could be heavy at times overnight into Monday, Nov. 22.

After a sunny start on Saturday, Nov. 20 clouds will gradually increase in the afternoon on a brisk day in which the high temperature will be in the mid 40s, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will climb a bt on Sunday, Nov. 21 as the storm system approaches, with a high in the low to mid 50s under cloudy skies. There could be a late afternoon shower before the rain arrives at night.

Between a quarter-inch and a half-inch of rainfall is expected from overnight Sunday into Monday.

Some parts of the region are expected to see snowfall from the system, according to AccuWeather, with the possibility for several inches of snow in northern New York state, Pennsylvania, parts of Western Massachusetts, Vermont, and New Hampshire, according to AccuWeather. (See the first two images above.)

Brisker conditions and strong gusty winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour are in store for most of the region on Tuesday, Nov. 23 after the precipitation winds down, with some areas seeing even more powerful gusts. (Click on the third image above.) The high temperature Tuesday will only be around 40 degrees.

There will also be more gusty winds Wednesday, Nov. 24, which will remain dry and sunny with a high temperature in the low 40s.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

ENVIRONMENT
Westport, CT
