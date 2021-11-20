ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Pre-Thanksgiving Storm: Here's Latest On System That Will Bring Mix Of Rain, Snow, Gusty Winds

By Joe Lombardi
dailyvoice.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA dry first half of the weekend will be followed by the arrival of a cold front bringing a storm system to the region that will bring rain to the entire region with snow in some areas, followed by strong, gusty winds. The storm is now expected to arrive...

dailyvoice.com

natureworldnews.com

Huge Storm Expected to Hit Numerous Cities in Central and Eastern America

A huge storm is expected to impact numerous cities in Central and Eastern America next week, according to meteorologists. It will pose major problems if millions of people go out over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Chief meteorologist, John Peter said in an interview that the storm may result to real...
ENVIRONMENT
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Vermont State
nbcboston.com

Rain and Snow on Friday, Possibility of a Bigger Storm Monday

Happy Thanksgiving! Temperatures weren’t quite as chilly this morning compared to the last couple of mornings. And we have a brief warm up Thursday afternoon as highs jump to the 50s south and 40s in northern New England!. It is a nice Thanksgiving treat with quiet travel weather all along...
BOSTON, MA
WGME

Post-Thanksgiving storm will bring rain and inland snow to Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The weather will cooperate through Thanksgiving, but another storm system will impact post-holiday travel. Sunny and cold conditions will dominate on Wednesday. Thanksgiving looks slightly more mild with high temperatures close to 50 degrees. Clouds begin to increase late Thursday night. It's not a major storm system,...
MAINE STATE
#Thanksgiving#Temperature#Extreme Weather#Accuweather#Daily Voice
Fox 59

Rain Thanksgiving morning with much colder air on the way

Temperatures will go a little “backwards” on Thanksgiving Day. We will see our warmest temperatures just after midnight Thursday morning, then there will be a steady decrease in temperatures through the afternoon. Expect the upper 30s and low 40s by 5 PM. A cold front will help get showers cooking...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Cold Front To Make For Cold And Breezy Thanksgiving Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — A cold front will cross the area in the overnight, setting us up for a cold and breezy Thanksgiving Day. (Credit: CBS 2) Patchy areas of rain will move off to the east by sunrise Thursday, but a few sprinkles or flurries will be possible through the morning hours. High temperatures on Thanksgiving will be recorded in the morning, so expect an afternoon with temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s. (Credit: CBS 2) Thursday night will be very cold with lows in the upper teens and low 20s. Wind chills on Friday morning could be in the single digits at times. (Credit: CBS 2) A rain and snow mix is possible on Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs this weekend will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Patchy areas of rain. Low 40. THURSDAY: A sprinkle or flurry in the morning, then falling temperatures. High 40. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 34.
CHICAGO, IL
NECN

Rain and Snow on Friday, Possibility of a Bigger Storm Monday

Happy Thanksgiving! Temperatures weren’t quite as chilly this morning compared to the last couple of mornings. And we have a brief warm up Thursday afternoon as highs jump to the 50s south and 40s in northern New England!. It is a nice Thanksgiving treat with quiet travel weather all along...
BOSTON, MA
WFMZ-TV Online

Thankfully milder on Thanksgiving but more cold and wind will follow

THANKSGIVING DAY: Variable clouds and a bit milder. High: 52. THANKSGIVING NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a little light rain and drizzle. Low: 39. Other than sun glare, there's no weather issues on Wednesday, traditionally one of the busiest travel days of the year. Sure, it's cold for this time of year, and there's plenty more cold in the forecast beyond Thanksgiving. But it's also mainly dry for the rest of the week, with just one small round of a little light rain set to come through Thanksgiving night. Before that happens, we'll see a brief and modest warm up just for Thanksgiving Day itself, with our only 50-degree day of the entire forecast under partly sunny skies. Following a little rain Thursday night, it's more cold and wind that will be the big weather talking points on a dry but chilly and blustery Friday and Saturday. There is the potential for a little light snow on Sunday, something to watch to wrap up your holiday weekend, but no major storms are in the forecast. Unfortunately, no major warming trends are either. Have a happy Thanksgiving!
ENVIRONMENT
KIRO 7 Seattle

Puget Sound getting rain, wind for Thanksgiving; light snow in the passes

WESTERN WASHINGTON — Thanksgiving day is bringing increasing rain and wind to Puget Sound as well as a light wintry mix in the passes. The lowland rain will be heaviest early in the day northwest of Puget Sound with several inches of rain possible around Forks and the Western Strait. As the atmospheric rivers pushes south into the afternoon, more locations will get rain.
EVERETT, WA
San Diego Channel

San Diego's Thanksgiving Weather Forecast Nov. 25: Gusty Santa Ana winds

The big concern for this Thanksgiving holiday is the risk of fire. Gusty Santa Ana winds are expected to blow through the day Thursday, lingering into Friday. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for inland valleys and San Diego County mountains. That warning expires at 6 p.m. Friday. Already Thursday morning, gusty winds have blown.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Good Thanksgiving Forecast, Followed By A Cold Front

Hi Everyone! Today will not be the warmest or sunniest of Thanksgiving Days ever, but it will be a good one. The high temperature in the mid-to-upper 50s is close to average. Noting extreme about today. Tomorrow is a different story. We’ve been discussing a cold front sliding in, and by, all week. We can now time it out for you as an overnight event. Rain, which earlier in the week looked light and scattered, is now more area wide, and slightly heavier. The amount should be about a quarter of an inch. No change in the windy and colder air behind...
MARYLAND STATE
NBCMontana

Next weather maker brings a wintry mix of rain and snow, minor accumulations

Partly to mostly cloudy today with highs in the 40s. Our next weather maker arrives tonight. This will bring a wintry mix of rain and snow through Friday morning. Northwest Montana may see a brief period of all snow, but snow accumulations should stay light. Mountain passes along the Montana/Idaho border could see 1 to 3 inches of snow.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK weather: ‘Flying debris likely’ as warnings issued over 75mph gales and snow forecast

Swathes of Britain are set to be battered by gales this weekend as Storm Arwen brings winds of up to 75mph.The Met Office has issued weather warnings covering most of the UK for Saturday, with coastal areas hit hardest.Forecasters say high winds may cause some travel disruption and damage in the worst affected areas.An amber alert issued for northeast Scotland and northeast England says "flying debris is likely and could lead to injuries or danger to life".Longer journey times in those areas are "likely", with rail, air and ferry services potentially disrupted, the Met said. A yellow warning in place...
ENVIRONMENT

