Congress & Courts

Congress is one step closer to fulfilling its promise to women voters

By Opinion by Fatima Goss Graves, Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner, Ai-jen Poo
 5 days ago
Fatima Goss Graves is President and CEO of the National Women's Law Center. Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner is Executive Director of MomsRising. Ai-jen Poo is Executive Director of National Domestic Workers Alliance and Caring Across Generations. The views expressed in this commentary are their own.

CNN

Why thousands of restaurants are open, but you're not allowed inside

New York (CNN Business) — Early in the pandemic, restaurants had to close their dining rooms because of local or national restrictions intended to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Those restrictions have mostly lifted — but thousands of restaurant dining rooms are still unavailable to customers. The closures are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNN

What we've learned so far from Elizabeth Holmes' testimony

(CNN Business) — For 11 weeks, the only words from Elizabeth Holmes in her criminal trial came from old TV interviews, an audio recording of an investor call and text messages presented to the jury. But over the course of two days this week, and a brief appearance the week...
POLITICS
floridapolitics.com

House votes to strip Surgeon General’s vaccine mandate power

The House voted Wednesday to limit the emergency powers of the state Surgeon General. Lawmakers passed the measure (HB 7) along a partly line vote. Republican Rep. Alex Andrade is the bill sponsor. Under a bill passed in 2002, lawmakers granted the state Surgeon General several emergency powers, including the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
wdac.com

Voters One Step Closer To Balancing Branches Of Government

HARRISBURG – Two bills to restore the balance of power to the three-branch system of governing have passed the PA House State Government Committee and will now go to the full House for consideration. House Bill 2070 provides that any executive order or proclamation issued by the governor, which purports to have the force of law, may not be in effect for more than 21 days, unless extended by concurrent resolution of the General Assembly. House Bill 2069 would provide that a bill to disapprove a regulation approved by the General Assembly would not need to be presented to the governor for his approval. Both bills were introduced by House Speaker, Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler. Since the both bills amend PA’s Constitution, they would need to be approved by the General Assembly this session and next before voters would see the questions on the ballot.
HARRISBURG, PA
bitcoin.com

Hillary Clinton Calls on Biden Administration to Regulate Cryptocurrency — Warns of Manipulation by Russia, China

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has called on the Biden administration to regulate the cryptocurrency markets. She warned that countries like Russia or China, as well as nonstate actors, could manipulate all kinds of technology to their advantage and destabilize countries as well as the dollar as the world’s reserve currency.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

‘He Killed People’: Trump Official Denounces Conservatives Using Kyle Rittenhouse as a ‘Pawn’ After Acquittal

Former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah slammed conservatives for treating Kyle Rittenhouse like a hero after his acquittal for the shootings in Kenosha. CNN’s Brianna Keilar spoke to Farah on Monday about Rittenhouse being found not guilty in the charges he faced for shooting three people in the midst of 2020’s civil unrest. Keilar noted how conservatives are celebrating the verdict, even as Rittenhouse’s lawyer has been offering a more measured tone in the trial’s aftermath.
PUBLIC SAFETY
raleighnews.net

Iran: Execution of juvenile offender deeply alarming and shocking

The UN human rights office, OHCHR, on Thursday condemned Iran's execution of a young man who was a minor at the time he was charged with committing a crime. Arman Abdolali, 25, is the second juvenile offender to be executed in the country this year. OHCHR expressed serious concern that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

House Dems demand Senate ignore parliamentarian and allow 'pathway to citizenship' under reconciliation rules

A group of House Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., penned a letter urging the Senate's Democratic leadership to ignore the Senate Parliamentarian ruling that a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants cannot be included in a budget reconciliation bill. "We do understand that the Senate Parliamentarian has issued a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

'I Can't Afford a Big Frontal Attack on the President,' Mitch McConnell Confided

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Monday, November 23, Attorney General William Barr met with President Trump in the Oval Office, the first time the two had met or even spoken since mid-October. He had been one of Trump's most loyal cabinet members and an unquestioned conservative.
POTUS
