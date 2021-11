These 5 cookbooks help keep Thanksgiving simple — and focused on family. When it comes to Thanksgiving, some of us are habitually better at the "thanks" part than others. But this year, a heartwarming surge of true gratitude is primed to sweep the nation as many of us drive, fly, and ride to our first in-person extended family gatherings since before the pandemic began.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO