ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Leicester 0-3 Chelsea: Player ratings as dominant Blues roar to victory

By Tom Gott
90min.com
 5 days ago

Chelsea ran riot on Saturday afternoon as they stormed to a routine 3-0 victory over Leicester at the King Power Stadium. Thomas Tuchel's men could have had an early...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

PSG players 'believe Zinedine Zidane's arrival as their new manager is imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen on taking over Manchester United in stunning mid-season coaching swap

Paris Saint-Germain's players believe Zinedine Zidane becoming their new manager is 'imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen to take over at Manchester United. Pochettino, the current incumbent at the Parc des Princes, has been identified as a prime candidate at Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed. And any approach...
PREMIER LEAGUE
101 WIXX

Soccer-Leipzig manager, captain to miss Brugge clash due to COVID

(Reuters) – RB Leipzig head coach Jesse Marsch plus captain and goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi will miss Wednesday’s Champions League trip to Club Brugge after testing positive for COVID-19, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday. Assistant coach Marco Kurth will also not travel to Belgium following a positive case in his...
UEFA
chatsports.com

Chelsea move SIX POINTS clear at the top of the Premier League with Antonio Rudiger, N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic all on target in a classy 3-0 victory to heap more misery on Leicester

N’Golo Kante was on target at former club Leicester as Premier League leaders Chelsea dominated Saturday's lunchtime kick off to maintain their unbeaten away record. After Antonio Rudiger had headed the visitors into an early lead, Kante fired home from the edge of the box after 28 minutes against the team he won the title with in 2016.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Ademola Lookman
Person
Ben Chilwell
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp makes player welfare top priority as Liverpool take on Porto

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will make player welfare top priority heading into the Champions League dead rubber at home to Porto but believes he can still select a side which respects the competition.Victory last time out against Atletico Madrid means Klopp’s side qualified for the last 16 with two matches to spare.With at least eight players already injured or doubtful for the match, the Reds boss knows he has to manage his options with 12 games in 40 days.He has been punished before as last December he played Diogo Jota in a match against Midtjylland which had nothing riding on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blues#Roar#King Power Stadium#Chilwell
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Arsenal 3-0 Koge: Player ratings as Gunners grind out tough UWCL win

Arsenal eventually ran out 3-0 winners against Danish side Koge in the Women’s Champions League to all but guarantee their progress to the knockout stages with games to spare. Caitlin Foord struck in the first half, before late goals from Lotte Wubben-Moy and Vivianne Miedema prevented what could have been...
WORLD
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Leicester City vs Chelsea player ratings as clinical Chelsea edges out Leicester to stay on the top of Premier League table

Chelsea didn’t lose their momentum after the international break and restart their campaign against Leicester with an emphatic 3-0 win. Right from the 1st minute, Tuchel’s men were pressing high to score and Chelsea get their 1st goal in the 14th minute by Chilwell’s corner courtesy of header by Rudiger. Then Kante joins the party and scores to give Chelsea 2-0 lead in 28th minute itself. In the 1st half, Leicester had some half chances to score but it was denied by offside but in 2nd half, Chelsea dominated the game completely and in the end, substitute Pulisic scored to give 3-0 win away from home.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

England vs San Marino result: Player ratings as Harry Kane scores four in 10-0 victory

England cruised to a farcically lopsided 10-0 victory over San Marino to ensure their place at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Needing just a point against Fifa’s lowest-ranked international team to seal top spot in Group I, Harry Maguire opened the scoring with an unchallenged header inside the first five minutes and from thereon the remainder of the match amounted to little more than a one-sided onslaught. Bukayo Saka’s deflected shot made it two before Harry Kane scored four goals in succession - two from the penalty spot - to close in on Wayne Rooney’s all-time England goalscoring record....
FIFA
The Independent

Sergio Conceicao confident Porto will cope better with Liverpool than in last meeting

Porto coach Sergio Conceicao is confident his side will cope better with Liverpool than they did in a 5-1 defeat back in September.In their meeting in the Estadio do Dragao Jurgen Klopp’s side ran out comfortable winners, Porto’s second successive heavy home defeat to the Reds in three seasons.Porto may find their hosts slightly less of a challenge as they have already qualified for the last 16 with two matches to spare but Conceicao is determined they will put on a better show.He said: “It was some time ago that match. We have corrected our mistakes and we have worked...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Man City 3-0 Everton: Player ratings as champions earn dominant win

Manchester City breezed past Everton on Sunday courtesy of strikes from Raheem Sterling, Rodri and Bernardo Silva to keep pace with Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table. A soft decision from referee Stuart Atwell saw City awarded a penalty when Michael Keane brushed into Sterling, though it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Seattle Times

Kante leads Chelsea to 3-0 win over former club Leicester

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante marked his latest return to former club Leicester with a brilliant individual goal to help the Premier League leaders to a 3-0 win on Saturday. There was also a second league goal of the season for Christian Pulisic after his entrance as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Premier League Match Report: Leicester City 0 - 3 Chelsea

Leicester City were easily beaten by Chelsea by a score of 3-0 in early Saturday action at the King Power. First-half goals by Antonio Rüdiger and N’Golo Kante and a Christian Pulisic tap-in after the break doomed the Foxes to a defeat on their return from the international break. Manager...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel ‘worried’ by Ben Chilwell injury after Juventus rout

Thomas Tuchel has admitted fears over Ben Chilwell’s knee injury in Chelsea’s 4-0 Champions League demolition of Juventus Chilwell and N’Golo Kante hobbled out of Chelsea’s thumping of Juventus at Stamford Bridge, with both picking up knee concerns.Chelsea boss Tuchel admitted hoping for the best on both counts, but conceded England wing-back Chilwell has the more concerning complaint.Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner struck to sink sorry Juventus, who were unable to live with the rampant Blues.Now Chelsea will be left to sweat on France midfielder Kante and England star Chilwell’s availability for Sunday’s Premier League...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy