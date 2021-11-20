ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round 3 Football Scoreboard

By EA Sports Today
November 20, 2021
Here is a list of scores from Friday’s third round of the state football playoffs, includes next week’s semifinal pairings

FRIDAY’S SCORES
CLASS 1A
SOUTH
Brantley (12-0) 20, at Keith (11-2) 14
Sweet Water (12-0) 41, Maplesville (11-2) 7
NORTH
Wadley (12-1) 27, Woodland (5-8) 0
Pickens County (11-2) 60, Decatur Heritage (10-3) 46


CLASS 3A
SOUTH
Montgomery Academy (10-3) 28, T.R. Miller (10-3) 0
Montgomery Catholic (13-0) 41, Hillcrest-Evergreen (7-6) 6
NORTH
Saks (12-1) 14, Fyffe (10-2) 7
Piedmont (11-2) 43, Winfield (12-1) 14



CLASS 7A
SEMIFINALS
SOUTH
Central-Phenix City (13-0) 28, Auburn (10-3) 17
NORTH
Thompson (12-1) 35, Hoover (12-1) 10

SEMIFINAL PAIRINGS
CLASS 1A
SOUTH
Sweet Water (12-0) at Brantley (12-0)
NORTH
Wadley (12-1) at Pickens County (11-2), Reform


CLASS 3A
SOUTH
Montgomery Academy (10-3) at Montgomery Catholic (13-0)
NORTH
Piedmont (11-2) at Saks (12-1)
CLASS 4A
SOUTH
Jackson (11-2) at Vigor (12-1), Blount HS Stadium, Prichard
NORTH
Oneonta (12-1) at Madison Academy (12-1)


CLASS 7A
Super 7 Championship, Dec. 1
Protective Stadium, Birmingham
Central-Phenix City (13-0) vs. Thompson (12-1), 7 p.m.

GIRLS’ FLAG FINALS, Dec. 1
Protective Stadium, Birmingham
Hewitt-Trussville vs. Smiths Station, 3 p.m. [** read more ]

