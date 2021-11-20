Round 3 Football Scoreboard

November 20, 2021

East Alabama Sports Today

Here is a list of scores from Friday’s third round of the state football playoffs, includes next week’s semifinal pairings



FRIDAY’S SCORES

CLASS 1A

SOUTH

Brantley (12-0) 20, at Keith (11-2) 14

Sweet Water (12-0) 41, Maplesville (11-2) 7

NORTH

Wadley (12-1) 27, Woodland (5-8) 0

Pickens County (11-2) 60, Decatur Heritage (10-3) 46





CLASS 3A

SOUTH

Montgomery Academy (10-3) 28, T.R. Miller (10-3) 0

Montgomery Catholic (13-0) 41, Hillcrest-Evergreen (7-6) 6

NORTH

Saks (12-1) 14, Fyffe (10-2) 7

Piedmont (11-2) 43, Winfield (12-1) 14







CLASS 7A

SEMIFINALS

SOUTH

Central-Phenix City (13-0) 28, Auburn (10-3) 17

NORTH

Thompson (12-1) 35, Hoover (12-1) 10



SEMIFINAL PAIRINGS

CLASS 1A

SOUTH

Sweet Water (12-0) at Brantley (12-0)

NORTH

Wadley (12-1) at Pickens County (11-2), Reform





CLASS 3A

SOUTH

Montgomery Academy (10-3) at Montgomery Catholic (13-0)

NORTH

Piedmont (11-2) at Saks (12-1)

CLASS 4A

SOUTH

Jackson (11-2) at Vigor (12-1), Blount HS Stadium, Prichard

NORTH

Oneonta (12-1) at Madison Academy (12-1)





CLASS 7A

Super 7 Championship, Dec. 1

Protective Stadium, Birmingham

Central-Phenix City (13-0) vs. Thompson (12-1), 7 p.m.



GIRLS’ FLAG FINALS, Dec. 1

Protective Stadium, Birmingham

Hewitt-Trussville vs. Smiths Station, 3 p.m. [** read more ]

