ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saks, AL

Saks to the Semis

By EA Sports Today
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BXByQ_0d2jsjHZ00
Fyffe’s Brodie Hicks (22) pursues Saks quarterback Sean Parnell during the first half of Friday night’s Class 3A quarterfinals playoff game. (Photo by Glendon Poe)

November 20, 2021
By Glendon Poe
Special to East Alabama Sports Today

Wildcats use ball-control offense, ‘lights out’ defense to get past three-time reigning champion Fyffe and set up 3A semifinal rematch with Piedmont

FYFFE – Jonathan Miller had a feeling his Saks football team would have a good game on the defensive side of the ball.

After going through an eye-opening experience that almost put them out of the playoffs in the first round, the Wildcats have upped their focus to detail.

They needed every bit of it in their Class 3A quarterfinal game against one of the best programs in the state and they delivered on several occasions in a 14-7 victory at Fyffe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VAzDt_0d2jsjHZ00
In a game where stops were critical to Saks’ success, Jashaun Prothro (18) moves in to wrap up Fyffe’s Kyle Dukes. (Photo by Bo Hudgins)

“Any time you go on the road this late in the year and win a playoff game, it’s a big deal,” Miller said. “Especially with it being a seasoned team like Fyffe that has been there, done that for many years.

“It’s’ a big win for our kids. They prepared well all week. We played hard and got after it. We just made a couple more plays than they did.”

When the Fyffe Red Devils are playing at home, head coach Paul Benefield always likes their chances.

Even when the Red Devils trailed 8-0 at halftime — something the Big Red Machine hasn’t done all season — the veteran head coach knew the game was still up for grabs.

But Wildcats quarterback Sean Parnell’s second-half rushing effort allowed the Region 5 champions to chew up time and ultimately upset the three-time reigning champions.

“When your kids play hard and do the best they can do and you finish 10-2 in the quarterfinals, you have to be proud of them,” Benefield said. “…There’ll be another day for Fyffe.”

Another day for the Wildcats (12-1) comes Friday when they host region rival Piedmont (10-2) in the semifinals. It will be Saks’ first trip to the semis since 2017 and third in Miller’s tenure.

The Bulldogs won the regular-season meeting between the teams 28-12, but Saks hasn’t lost since. The Wildcats are riding a 10-game winning streak into the game.  [** read more ]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ASJ0E_0d2jsjHZ00
The swarming Saks defense held Fyffe to 178 yards rushing, 184 yards total and kept it out of the end zone until midway through the fourth quarter. (Photo by Bo Hudgins)

**When you click read more you will be taken to the EA Sports Today website.  Please make sure to come back to read more Calhoun County News.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mYCZ4_0d2jsjHZ00
Sports Powered by East Alabama Sports Today
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MkBxp_0d2jsjHZ00

Advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11mqWv_0d2jsjHZ00

Comments / 0

Related
Calhoun County Journal

White Plains Wildcats Rewarded – Basketball

November 25, 2021  By Al Muskewitz  East Alabama Sports Today   White Plains takes control early, earns its first victory over the season in rout of TCC LINCOLN – White Plains coach Chris Randall can’t remember the last time his basketball teams ever started a season 0-3 or 0-4 — if it ever happened at […]
BASKETBALL
Calhoun County Journal

Anniston’s Faith Christian Lions Come Close

November 25, 2021  By Al Muskewitz  East Alabama Sports Today   Faith Christian nearly pulls off biggest upset in program history, gives 6A Fort Payne all it can handle before falling in fourth quarter GLENCOE – When you’re a 1A sports program most everyone you play is going to be bigger than you. To beat […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Basketball Champions Final Set

November 23, 2021East Alabama Sports Today   Girls roundup: Oxford, Spring Garden will play for Championships Girls Classic title; Cleburne County wins its opener, PV keeps rolling  CHAMPIONS GIRLS THANKSGIVING CLASSICMONDAY’S SCORESOhatchee 41, Hokes Bluff 37Collinsville 43, Jacksonville 26Oxford 67, Alexandria 30Spring Garden 56, White Plains 14 TUESDAY’S SCHEDULEHokes Bluff vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.Ohatchee vs. […]
BASKETBALL
Calhoun County Journal

Courting Crowns – Calhoun County Basketball

November 24, 2021  By Al Muskewitz  East Alabama Sports Today   Faith Christian, Oxford in position to win their respective Thanksgiving tournaments today, Anniston, White Plains suffer lossesBOYS GAMESGlencoe Thanksgiving ClassicFaith Christian 73, Cleburne County 54Fort Payne 69, Glencoe 37 Heritage Classic, FairfieldOxford 54, Pinson Valley 43 Lincoln Round-RobinLincoln 61, White Plains 59 Jag Classic, […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fyffe, AL
Education
City
Midway, AL
Fyffe, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Education
Local
Alabama Sports
Fyffe, AL
Sports
City
Saks, AL
City
Fyffe, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Technically, a Title for Spring Garden as Oxford Lady Jackets Suffer a Loss

November 24, 2021  By Al Muskewitz  East Alabama Sports Today   Spring Garden gets spark from two technicals on bench, rallies from early deficit to beat Oxford for Champions Girls Classic crown GIRLS GAMESChampions Girls Thanksgiving ClassicHokes Bluff 45, Jacksonville 28Ohatchee 52, Hokes Bluff 42White Plains 53, Alexandria 43Spring Garden 59, Oxford 55 Glencoe Thanksgiving […]
SPRING GARDEN, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Friday Basketball

November 20, 2021  East Alabama Sports Today   Here is a list of scores and highlights from Friday nigh’s high school basketball action reported to East Alabama Sports TodayFRIDAY’S BOYS GAMESTalladega Co. Central 80, Faith Christian 77Glencoe 87, Gaston 28 Ragland at Victory ChristianHokes Bluff 52, Southside 42Jacksonville Christian 89, Valley Head 54Westbrook Christian 81, Donoho […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Oxford’s Lady Jackets – Getting After It

November 19, 2021  By Al Muskewitz  East Alabama Sports Today   Oxford turns up its defensive pressure in the second half to beat Plainview and remain undefeatedTHURSDAY’S GIRLS GAMESGadsden City 62, Jacksonville 8Jacksonville Christian 54, ASD 27Munford 28, Weaver 26Oxford 58, Plainview 47Sardis 56, Glencoe 32 OXFORD – Plainview coach Luke Griggs came back to […]
OXFORD, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Miller
Person
Sean Parnell
Calhoun County Journal

Oxford Basketball – A Young Gun

November 19, 2021  By Al Muskewitz  East Alabama Sports Today   Eighth-grader Alexander plays well beyond his years, hits two clutch 3s in fourth quarter to lift Oxford to quality winOXFORD – The Oxford roster lists Jaylen Alexander as an eighth-grader, but he doesn’t want the basketball public to look at him like that. And […]
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Spring Garden Bows Out Panthers Football Surges Forward

November 20, 2021  By Shannon Fagan  Special to East Alabama Sports Today   Panthers gain early lead, but Mars Hill scores 35 straight points to end their run for the second straight year FLORENCE – Spring Garden football coach Jason Howard said he would put senior receiver Cooper Austin up against anyone in the state. […]
HIGH SCHOOL
Calhoun County Journal

Round 3 Football Scoreboard

November 20, 2021  East Alabama Sports Today   Here is a list of scores from Friday’s third round of the state football playoffs, includes next week’s semifinal pairingsFRIDAY’S SCORESCLASS 1ASOUTHBrantley (12-0) 20, at Keith (11-2) 14Sweet Water (12-0) 41, Maplesville (11-2) 7NORTHWadley (12-1) 27, Woodland (5-8) 0Pickens County (11-2) 60, Decatur Heritage (10-3) 46 CLASS 3ASOUTHMontgomery Academy (10-3) 28, T.R. Miller (10-3) 0Montgomery Catholic (13-0) 41, Hillcrest-Evergreen (7-6) 6NORTHSaks (12-1) 14, Fyffe (10-2) 7Piedmont (11-2) 43, Winfield (12-1) 14 […]
EDUCATION
Calhoun County Journal

Jags Claw Back – Basketball

November 17, 2021 By Al Muskewitz   East Alabama Sports Today   7A Spain Park rallies from nine-point halftime deficit, then holds off Jacksonville in the closing seconds to dump the Golden Eagles TUESDAY’S GAMES Boys Scores Munford 67, Donoho 58 Oxford 70, White Plains 27 Spain Park 59, Jacksonville 52 Talladega 64, Etowah 57 […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semis#American Football#East Alabama Sports#The Fyffe Red Devils#The Red Devils#The Big Red Machine#Wildcats
Calhoun County Journal

Lady Jackets Fall in Semis – Oxford Flag Football

November 17, 2021  East Alabama Sports Today   Hewitt-Trussville erupts for 4 touchdowns after scoreless first half to dash Oxford’s flag football championship dreamTRUSSVILLE – Oxford made a goal line stand in the final minute of the first half to preserve a scoreless tie, but Hewitt-Trussville erupted for four touchdowns in the second half to […]
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Lady Jackets Ready for Round 3 – Oxford Flag Football

November 17, 2021 By Al Muskewitz   East Alabama Sports Today   Oxford, Hewitt-Trussville meet for third time tonight for a spot in inaugural flag football state title game FLAG FOOTBALL FINAL FOUR Tuesday’s games Smiths Station at John Carroll, 5:30 p.m. Oxford at Hewitt-Trussville, 6 p.m. The Oxford flag football team is looking to […]
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Saks Makes Oakman See Red – High School Football

November 13, 2021  By Al Muskewitz  East Alabama Sports Today   Wildcats quarterback Parnell has big game, leads Saks to Round 2 victory after a quick jersey change The Saks players had a lot of fun this week calling Jalen McCants “Superman” after his five-touchdown game in the Wildcats’ playoff opener with Plainview. Quarterback Sean […]
SAKS, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Playoff Roundup – Friday Football

November 13, 2021 East Alabama Sports Today   Piedmont blanks Lauderdale County; Alexandria, Jacksonville, Ohatchee, Oxford all fall, leaving county with 2 remaining in playoffs FRIDAY’S COUNTY SCORES CLASS 3A Saks 36, Oakman 22 Piedmont 31, Lauderdale County 0 Winfield 56, Ohatchee 27 CLASS 4A American Christian 49, Jacksonville 35 CLASS 5A Parker 41, Alexandria […]
OXFORD, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Calhoun County Journal

This Week’s Schedule – Football, Basketball, and Wrestling

November 14, 2021  East Alabama Sports Today   Here is the schedule of high school sports for teams in and around Calhoun County for the week of Nov. 15-20 Football FRIDAYCLASS 3AT.R. Miller (10-2) at Montgomery Academy (9-3)Hillcrest-Evergreen (7-5) at Montgomery Catholic (12-0)Saks (11-1) at Fyffe (10-1)Winfield (12-0) at Piedmont (10-2) CLASS 5AUMS-Wright (11-1) at […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Golden Eagles Put On A Show

November 12, 2021 By Al Muskewitz   East Alabama Sports Today   Broom goes for 49 points, 15 rebounds, Phillips has 19 and 16 in debut and Jacksonville opens season with 104 points JACKSONVILLE — New Jacksonville coach Shane Morrow honestly didn’t know what to expect from his first game as head coach of a […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun County Journal

More to Do – Oxford Basketball

November 11, 2021 By Al Muskewitz   East Alabama Sports Today   OXFORD – Rylan Houck plays the first game of his senior season Thursday afternoon in Birmingham and he should be as relaxed in a season opener as he’s ever been in his career. He should be, but he won’t. There’s so much to […]
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Round 2 Football Matchups

November 10, 2021 East Alabama Sports Today   Here is a quick look at Friday’s second-round high school playoff matchups involving teams in and around Calhoun County; check out how far some teams have to travel Oxford at Pinson Valley W-L Str PF PA All-time Series Oxford 7-4 1 239 312 7-3 (1-1 playoffs) Pinson […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

Anniston, AL
2K+
Followers
805
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy