Friday Basketball

November 20, 2021

Here is a list of scores and highlights from Friday nigh’s high school basketball action reported to East Alabama Sports Today



FRIDAY’S BOYS GAMES

Talladega Co. Central 80, Faith Christian 77

Glencoe 87, Gaston 28

Ragland at Victory Christian

Hokes Bluff 52, Southside 42

Jacksonville Christian 89, Valley Head 54

Westbrook Christian 81, Donoho 66

FRIDAY’S GIRLS GAMES

Talladega Co. Central 57, Faith Christian 26

Glencoe 53, Gaston 25

Ragland at Victory Christian

Hokes Bluff 35, Southside 34

Valley Head at Jacksonville Christian

Westbrook Christian, Donoho 14



BOYS GAMES

TCC 80, FAITH 77 : Cameron Swain scored 14 of his 47 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to help TCC survive. The Fightin’ Tigers got two of their five 3-pointers and went 4-of-6 to win the extra period.



The loss spoiled big games by Faith’s Ethan Richarzhagen and Thomas Curlee. Richarzhagen scored 27 points and Curlee had 20. Jacques Prater (11) and Colton Pahman (11) also scored in double figures for the Lions.



FAITH CHRISTIAN – Yashua Arevalo 2 2-3 6, Jacques Prater 4 0-0 11, Thomas Curlee 9 0-1 20, Ethan Richarzhagen 9 7-8 27, Brody Dodson 0 0-0 0, Demonde Bell 1 1-2 3, Colton Pahman 4 0-1 11, Damian Arevalo 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 10-15 77.





JCA 89, VALLEY HEAD 54: Cam Moses had a double-double with 27 points and 14 rebounds to lead Jacksonville Christian to its second victory. Tyler Doggrell had 23 points and Ethan Fair had 17 for the Thunder (2-1). Brody Clay had 11 points, four rebounds, five assists and three steals.





GIRLS GAMES

FAITH CHRISTIAN — Arianna Arevalo 2 0-0 4, Anna Strautman 3 0-2 7, Serenity Pate 2 0-0 4, Ally Folsom 2 1-2 5, Joelle Tillery 1 1-2 4, Gabrielle Price 0 0-0 0, Jona Harrison 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 2-6 26. [** read more ]

