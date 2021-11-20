ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday Basketball

By EA Sports Today
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 5 days ago
November 20, 2021
East Alabama Sports Today

Here is a list of scores and highlights from Friday nigh’s high school basketball action reported to East Alabama Sports Today

FRIDAY’S BOYS GAMES
Talladega Co. Central 80, Faith Christian 77
Glencoe 87, Gaston 28
Ragland at Victory Christian
Hokes Bluff 52, Southside 42
Jacksonville Christian 89, Valley Head 54
Westbrook Christian 81, Donoho 66

FRIDAY’S GIRLS GAMES
Talladega Co. Central 57, Faith Christian 26
Glencoe 53, Gaston 25
Ragland at Victory Christian
Hokes Bluff 35, Southside 34
Valley Head at Jacksonville Christian
Westbrook Christian, Donoho 14

BOYS GAMES
TCC 80, FAITH 77 : Cameron Swain scored 14 of his 47 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to help TCC survive. The Fightin’ Tigers got two of their five 3-pointers and went 4-of-6 to win the extra period.

The loss spoiled big games by Faith’s Ethan Richarzhagen and Thomas Curlee. Richarzhagen scored 27 points and Curlee had 20. Jacques Prater (11) and Colton Pahman (11) also scored in double figures for the Lions.

TCC 80, Faith 77 (OT)
FAITH CHRISTIAN – Yashua Arevalo 2 2-3 6, Jacques Prater 4 0-0 11, Thomas Curlee 9 0-1 20, Ethan Richarzhagen 9 7-8 27, Brody Dodson 0 0-0 0, Demonde Bell 1 1-2 3, Colton Pahman 4 0-1 11, Damian Arevalo 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 10-15 77.


JCA 89, VALLEY HEAD 54: Cam Moses had a double-double with 27 points and 14 rebounds to lead Jacksonville Christian to its second victory. Tyler Doggrell had 23 points and Ethan Fair had 17 for the Thunder (2-1). Brody Clay had 11 points, four rebounds, five assists and three steals.


GIRLS GAMES
TCC 57, Faith 26
FAITH CHRISTIAN — Arianna Arevalo 2 0-0 4, Anna Strautman 3 0-2 7, Serenity Pate 2 0-0 4, Ally Folsom 2 1-2 5, Joelle Tillery 1 1-2 4, Gabrielle Price 0 0-0 0, Jona Harrison 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 2-6 26.  [** read more ]

