99.9 KTDY is All Christmas Through Christmas Presented by Moss Motors

99.9 KTDY and Moss Motors are proud to present All Christmas Through Christmas. The past few years have been tough on Acadiana and the world, this year more than ever, as life starts to get back to normal, you asked that KTDY start playing Christmas music…and you were heard loud and clear.

KTDY is gonna start playing Christmas music this week, I’m so excited. This area needs this, especially this year. I absolutely can’t wait. We only listen to KTDY this time of year. That’s all we’ll keep on in the store. -Dollar General Employee

Recently, JayCee from the KTDY afternoon show, CJ and Ellen from CJ and Ellen in the Morning and Sharon Moss, owner and CEO of Moss Motors BMW and Mercedes-Benz of Lafayette (sponsor of All Christmas Through Christmas on 99.9 KTDY) joined together in the Mercedes-Benz of Lafayette showroom to decorate Christmas trees, have holiday cookies, hot chocolate and enjoy a little holiday cheer.

You and your family can cook, shop, decorate the tree, etc., all while listening to only the best new and classic Christmas songs ever recorded. At your desk, in the car, at home…99.9 KTDY is with you this holiday season on the air, streaming at 999KTDY.com or by using the KTDY app .

99.9 KTDY and everyone at the Moss Motors family of dealerships wish you and those you love a safe and happy holiday season. Merry Christmas!

Watch the Christmas Lighting of Graceland Streaming Free [TONIGHT]

Elvis Presley may have left the building in 1977, but you'd never know it. This week, the King's crown from one of his teeth is up for auction, RCA Legacy just released From Elvis in Nashville a 4 CD box set with accompanying vinyl and tonight kicks off the Holiday Lighting Weekend at Graceland in Memphis, Tennesse.
