Great places to get a bowl of soup in Corpus Christi, from A (Ali's Cafe) to Z (Z Counter)

The weather is getting cooler, and what better way to stay warm than with a big bowl of soup?

We brought you our list of Corpus Christi restaurants that serve a great bowl of caldo or menudo. Here are some of the best places to get other kinds of soup in Corpus Christi.

Ali's Cafe

2929 Norton St.

If you're craving a classic, Ali's Cafe's fresh fideo is a local favorite. Check out some of the cafe's daily specials or try some of the coffee, fideo or picadillo made fresh each day.

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Contact: 361-334-3451

Ginger Cafe & Grill

7009 South Staples St.

Ginger Cafe and Grill not only offers authentic Mediterranean cuisine, but the best red potato soup in town. This hearty bowl is simple but delicious and consists of red potatoes, celery and onions topped with cheese.

Hours: Mon.-Thur. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Contact: 361-946-9834 or https://www.gingercafeandgrill.com/

Hester's Cafe

Lamar Park: 3812 South Alameda St.; Six Points: 1714 South Alameda St.

This local favorite with two cozy locations offers a soup of the day at lunchtime. Try the tomato bisque or the poblano corn chowder when they're available.

Hours: Mon.-Sat. 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Closed Sundays.

Contact: Lamar Park 361-855-1892; Six Points 361-885-0558; https://hesterscafe.com/

Mikoto

6113 Saratoga Blvd.

For some authentic Japanese ramen, try Mikoto's. The restaurant has 12 ramen options and a long list of toppings and add-ons.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily

Contact: 361-589-8888 or https://mikotoramen.com/

Nuevo Cafe

1124 Ayers St.

People come from all over to try Nuevo Cafe's poblano soup. Pair this cheesy, creamy soup with one of the cafe's many sandwiches.

Hours: Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; closed Sunday

Contact: http://www.nuevocafe.com/ or 361-904-0425

Pho Life

5865 Weber Road

This famous noodle soup is thinly sliced meat or tofu in a 14-hour broth with rice noodles. Pho Life's bowls come with fresh cilantro, jalapeno, bean sprouts and lime. Try it with eye round steak, brisket, meatballs, chicken, or shrimp.

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Contact: 361-334-1345

Thai Cottage

5830 McArdle R​​​​​​​oad

Try a deliciously spicy bowl of Tom Kha, with chicken, lemongrass, and mushrooms in a lime and coconut milk broth topped with cilantro. Thai Cottage also offers a vegetable and tofu version.

Hours: Mon.-Sat. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m.; closed Sunday

Contact: http://www.thai-cottage.com/ or 261-993-0777

Z-Counter

1220 Airline Road

This Asian-fusion restaurant has some of the best chicken noodle soup in town. If chicken noodle is too simple for you, the restaurant offers Taiwanese beef, fish ball and dumpling, and a spicy Vietnamese Bún bò Huế.

Hours: Sun.-Thurs. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Contact: http://www.z-counter.net/ or 361-991-1115

