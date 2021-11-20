ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Great places to get a bowl of soup in Corpus Christi, from A (Ali's Cafe) to Z (Z Counter)

By Ashlee Burns, Corpus Christi Caller Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3onfuk_0d2jsXdj00

The weather is getting cooler, and what better way to stay warm than with a big bowl of soup?

We brought you our list of Corpus Christi restaurants that serve a great bowl of caldo or menudo. Here are some of the best places to get other kinds of soup in Corpus Christi.

Ali's Cafe

2929 Norton St.

If you're craving a classic, Ali's Cafe's fresh fideo is a local favorite. Check out some of the cafe's daily specials or try some of the coffee, fideo or picadillo made fresh each day.

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Contact: 361-334-3451

Ginger Cafe & Grill

7009 South Staples St.

Ginger Cafe and Grill not only offers authentic Mediterranean cuisine, but the best red potato soup in town. This hearty bowl is simple but delicious and consists of red potatoes, celery and onions topped with cheese.

Hours: Mon.-Thur. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Contact: 361-946-9834 or https://www.gingercafeandgrill.com/

Hester's Cafe

Lamar Park: 3812 South Alameda St.; Six Points: 1714 South Alameda St.

This local favorite with two cozy locations offers a soup of the day at lunchtime. Try the tomato bisque or the poblano corn chowder when they're available.

Hours: Mon.-Sat. 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Closed Sundays.

Contact: Lamar Park 361-855-1892; Six Points 361-885-0558; https://hesterscafe.com/

Mikoto

6113 Saratoga Blvd.

For some authentic Japanese ramen, try Mikoto's. The restaurant has 12 ramen options and a long list of toppings and add-ons.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily

Contact: 361-589-8888 or https://mikotoramen.com/

Nuevo Cafe

1124 Ayers St.

People come from all over to try Nuevo Cafe's poblano soup. Pair this cheesy, creamy soup with one of the cafe's many sandwiches.

Hours: Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; closed Sunday

Contact: http://www.nuevocafe.com/ or 361-904-0425

Pho Life

5865 Weber Road

This famous noodle soup is thinly sliced meat or tofu in a 14-hour broth with rice noodles. Pho Life's bowls come with fresh cilantro, jalapeno, bean sprouts and lime. Try it with eye round steak, brisket, meatballs, chicken, or shrimp.

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Contact: 361-334-1345

Thai Cottage

5830 McArdle R​​​​​​​oad

Try a deliciously spicy bowl of Tom Kha, with chicken, lemongrass, and mushrooms in a lime and coconut milk broth topped with cilantro. Thai Cottage also offers a vegetable and tofu version.

Hours: Mon.-Sat. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m.; closed Sunday

Contact: http://www.thai-cottage.com/ or 261-993-0777

Z-Counter

1220 Airline Road

This Asian-fusion restaurant has some of the best chicken noodle soup in town. If chicken noodle is too simple for you, the restaurant offers Taiwanese beef, fish ball and dumpling, and a spicy Vietnamese Bún bò Huế.

Hours: Sun.-Thurs. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Contact: http://www.z-counter.net/ or 361-991-1115

Ashlee Burns covers trending and breaking news in South Texas. See our subscription options and special offers at Caller.com/subscribe

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous," and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
CBS News

Sweden's 1st female prime minister steps down after just hours in office

Copenhagen, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner, the Greens, left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Soup#Restaurants#Chicken Soup#Noodle Soup#Corpus Christi#Food Drink#Caldo#Fideo#Picadillo#Grill#Fri Sat#Sun#Mon Sat#Japanese#Nuevo Cafe#Pho Life
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Macy’s Thanksgiving parade returns, with all the trimmings

NEW YORK (AP) — Crimped by the coronavirus pandemic last year, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returned Thursday in full, though with precautions. Balloons, floats, marching bands, clowns and performers — and, of course, Santa Claus — once again wended though 2 1/2 miles (4 kilometers) of Manhattan streets, instead of being confined to one block or sometimes pre-taped last year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

Garland orders DOJ to prioritize violence on airplanes

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday to prioritize prosecuting those who commit violence on airplanes. “Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight crews and flight attendants do more than harm those employees; they prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel,” said Garland. “Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

At least 27 killed in English Channel's worst migrant disaster to date, but even death won't deter the desperate

London - An investigation was underway Thursday morning after at least 27 migrants died when their small boat capsized in the English Channel. The boat sank soon after setting off from the coast of northern France, packed with people hoping to make the short, but very dangerous 21-mile crossing to England. It's a gamble that has claimed dozens of lives this year – and one that more people have taken and continue to take in 2021 than ever before.
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

White House: 92% of fed workers under mandate are vaccinated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for millions of federal workers seems to be working, with no apparent disruption to law enforcement, intelligence-gathering or holiday travel. On Tuesday, one day after the deadline for compliance, 92% of the 3.5 million federal workers covered by Biden’s mandate reported to...
POTUS
The Hill

Aaron Rodgers demands WSJ apologize over 'COVID Toe' coverage

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday sought to set the record straight about his recent toe injury, dismissing claims that he had a condition known as "COVID toe" after referencing it the day before. Rodgers told reporters Wednesday that he had a fractured toe and demanded an apology...
NFL
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Corpus Christi Caller-Times

36
Followers
70
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times provides Corpus Christi news, sports, business news and entertainment, covering Corpus Christi, TX and the Texas Coastal Bend.

 http://caller.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy