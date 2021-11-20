ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three NFC West Teams Were Interested in Odell Beckham Jr. Before He Signed With Rams

By James Rapien
 5 days ago
Multiple playoff contenders were interested in Odell Beckham Jr. before he ultimately made the decision to sign with the Rams.

The Seattle Seahawks made a strong push to sign the three-time Pro Bowler.

"Seattle actually made the strongest offer over the first few days," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler tweeted. "Rams stepped in with heavy incentives because they wanted the player, but they also wanted to ensure no other NFC West team got him."

Fowler also says the Arizona Cardinals also inquired about Beckham in free agency.

Beckham had two receptions for 18 yards in his Rams debut. Los Angeles has a bye this week, before playing the Packers in Green Bay on Nov. 28.

