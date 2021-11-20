ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Haiti opens consulate in Mexico near Guatemalan border to help manage migration

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HZWiD_0d2jsCLi00

Haiti is opening a consulate in Mexico near the Guatemalan border to help manage increased migration in the country.

Mexico announced the opening of the consulate Friday, in a move the country says to help Haitians in Mexican territory, Reuters reported.

The announcement comes after the number of Haitians crossing the U.S. border plummeted in October.

Haitian migrants began traveling to the U.S.-Mexico border in droves following political unrest and natural disaster in their home country. The migration resulted in migrant camps set up under a bridge close to the border between Mexico and Del Rio, Texas.

Eventually, about 15,000 migrants were removed from the area by the Biden administration and taken back to Haiti. The situation caused outrage after pictures emerged from Texas showing U.S. officials on horseback chasing migrants.

The consulate was also announced as Mexico is dealing with multiple caravans with thousands of migrants that are attempting to go to the U.S. border.

A caravan with around 2,000 Haitian and Central American migrants began moving its way north on Thursday from the city of Tapachula near the Guatemalan border.

Another caravan that set out from near the Guatemalan border in October has clashed with the Mexican National Guard resulting in some injuries.

Comments / 1

Related
informnny.com

Mexico breaks up second migrant march

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say a group of hundreds of mainly Haitian and Central American migrants who had started walking north have agreed to be separated and taken by bus to several cities to apply for humanitarian visas. The migrant march had set out on Nov. 18 with...
IMMIGRATION
wtvbam.com

Haitian migrants in southern Mexico press officials to let them move freely

TAPACHULA (Reuters) – Several thousand Haitian migrants on Monday clustered outside a stadium in southern Mexico that has been re-purposed into a migration office, urging authorities to let them pass freely through Mexico. Two caravans of migrants largely from Haiti and Central America have departed from the southern city of...
IMMIGRATION
kusi.com

Immigration attorney speaks on 2 migrant caravans heading towards Texas

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mexican authorities have said that they have found 600 migrants hiding in two trailers heading towards the U.S. border. A hundred-and-forty-five women and 455 men were discovered in closed box cars traveling through Veracruz in eastern Mexico. The migrants are from 12 countries, including Guatemala, Ecuador,...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Reuters

Caravan migrants accept Mexico visa deal to disperse

TAPACHULA, Mexico, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Thousands of migrants in southern Mexico have accepted a government offer to quit a U.S.-bound caravan in exchange for Mexican visas, officials said on Tuesday night. The caravan is one of two large groups of migrants, many from Central America and the Caribbean, that...
IMMIGRATION
Washington Post

Venezuelan migrants are new border challenge for Biden administration

Record numbers of Venezuelan migrants have been crossing into the United States in recent months, posing a new border challenge for the Biden administration and raising concerns that more of the nearly 6 million people displaced from the South American nation could be heading north. U.S. authorities intercepted 13,406 Venezuelan migrants...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Guatemalan#Political Unrest#U S Consulate#Haitians#Mexican#Reuters#Central American
Fox News

More than 150 migrants from several countries bypass incomplete border wall, cross illegally into US

More than 150 migrants, including Albanians and more than a dozen Romanians, illegally crossed the border into America on Saturday morning. According to Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin, who was on the scene as border patrol agents worked to gather the migrants that crossed, the group, which included multiple minors, entered a spot in La Joya, Texas, after making the journey across the Rio Grande.
LA JOYA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
107 JAMZ

Level 3 Alert: Americans Warned Reconsider Travel To Mexico

Mexico is one of my all-time favorite places to vacation at. It is a beautiful country with wonderful people, delicious food and amazing culture. Unfortunately, since Jul several cities and villages have fallen victim to an increase in violent crime, making vacationing a security risk for American travelers. Updated November 9 and listed still current as of November 18, 2021, the US Embassy and Mexican law enforcement have issued a Level 3 Travel Alert to Americans planning on vacationing or visiting Mexico.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Don't go to Mexico: Cartel expert warns tourists to stay away as drug gangs' war escalates and country's National Guard is deployed to Cancún

An expert on international criminal organizations believes foreign tourists should reconsider their plans when it comes to scheduling their vacations to Mexico, citing crime and danger amid and the country's gang wars. The warning comes as the Cancún region has been engulfed by a rash of shootings between rival street-level...
LIFESTYLE
whbl.com

Struggling Venezuelans put faith in latest Mexico migrant caravan

VILLA COMALTITLAN, Mexico (Reuters) – Hundreds of Venezuelans are in a migrant caravan that departed this week from Mexico’s southern border with Guatemala, according to organizers, just as Mexico is mulling tighter restrictions on their access to the country. Reuters spoke with a dozen Venezuelans who said they had left...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

600 migrants traveling in two trailers rescued in Mexico

Some 600 migrants from 12 countries were rescued in Mexico as they traveled crammed into two tractor-trailers, the country's National Migration Institute said on Saturday. The 145 women and 455 men, who hailed from not only Central America but also Africa and the Indian subcontinent, were found in the southeastern state of Veracruz, the institute said in a statement. The vast majority were from Central America with 401 from Guatemala alone. Dozens were from Honduras and Nicaragua while a total of 37 were from Bangladesh, six were from Ghana, and one person was from India and Cameroon, the institute added. The migrants were traveling "crammed" into the trailers of two trucks, said Tonatiuh Hernandez, the local head of the Human Rights Commission.
IMMIGRATION
Washington Times

Biden so weak even Mexico now threatening America

The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, sent a somewhat threatening message Republicans’ way, telling them that if they dared oppose the 11 million illegals who President Biden wants to let cross to America, there would be you-know-what on ye olde Mexican political circuit to pay. On one hand,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
kyma.com

Border Patrol Agents are encountering large-sized groups of migrants

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - San Diego Sector (SDC) Border Patrol agents, along with the government of Mexico, will be targeting a smuggling organization responsible for transporting a series of unusually large-sized groups. On November 4, two citizens from Mexico were arrested for human smuggling and SDC's Foreign Operations...
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

The Hill

393K+
Followers
47K+
Post
287M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy