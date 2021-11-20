ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Country Christmas Gift Show this weekend

By Kerjan Bianca
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12BuEl_0d2jrbBY00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Country Christmas Gift Show continues into the weekend on Saturday and Sunday at the COS Event Center in Colorado Springs.

People who attend will find new gift ideas, original arts and crafts, home and holiday décor, clothing, and specialty foods for holiday browsing. There are hundreds of unique gifts and handmade items, with over 150 displays located inside the Colorado Springs Event Center. The Pikes Peak ‘N’gineers Model Railroad Club’s display is all set up to foster interest in model railroading and learn more about their “how-to” programs.

Santa Claus will also be in attendance to listen to children’s Christmas wishes. Patrons are welcome to take their own picture with the real-bearded Santa.

It's at the Colorado Springs Event Center on 3960 Palmer Park Blvd. Tickets cost $10 for adults, seniors, and youth, and tickets are free for children under 13.

  • November 19th Friday 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
  • November 20th Saturday 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
  • November 21th Sunday 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

C lick here to learn more.

The post Colorado Country Christmas Gift Show this weekend appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Balloonist makes surprise landing in Colorado Springs shopping center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Grocery store parking lots are usually packed with cars around the holidays, but one Colorado Springs King Soopers had a balloonist make a surprise landing in the middle of a lane on Thanksgiving morning. Several KRDO viewers caught sight of the balloon slowly descending near Woodmen Ave. in north Colorado The post Balloonist makes surprise landing in Colorado Springs shopping center appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

‘Ugly Sweater Elf’ placing free gifts in random spots around Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Keep an eye out for something shiny when you're out and about in Colorado Springs, and you might just find yourself with an early Christmas gift. A local resident who calls themselves the "Ugly Sweater Elf" is on a mission to "make a difference in our great community and beyond," The post ‘Ugly Sweater Elf’ placing free gifts in random spots around Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs bars and police prepare for ‘Drinksgiving’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Wednesday is one of the biggest bar nights of the year, nicknamed "Drinksgiving" and "Blackout Wednesday" by some, as people from all over flock to bars and restaurants the night before Thanksgiving. After a difficult two years due to the pandemic, Colorado Springs businesses are hoping to make up for The post Colorado Springs bars and police prepare for ‘Drinksgiving’ appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Donate a toy, get fit with the Chasing Santa 5K in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- Get your running shoes ready, all for a good cause. For its 10th year, Christmas Unlimited, a non-profit organization tending to underserved families in Colorado Springs is bringing back their 'Chasing Santa 5k and Cycling Run' toy drive. The 9Round Fitness location on Centennial Blvd is just one donation site where The post Donate a toy, get fit with the Chasing Santa 5K in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
KRDO News Channel 13

Dining out, shopping in Colorado Springs on Thanksgivng: What to expect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the second straight year, the COVID-19 pandemic is limiting dining and shopping options on Thanksgiving, with possibly a more significant impact on local businesses than national chains. KRDO Experts believe that more people traditionally go out to eat on Thanksgiving than on Christmas, but the pandemic's effect on staff The post Dining out, shopping in Colorado Springs on Thanksgivng: What to expect appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Philharmonic returns with Nutcracker performance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- After 20 months, the Colorado Springs Philharmonic is back, and their first show will be a performance of The Nutcracker with the Oklahoma City Ballet. "Oh it's really an emotional time, but this is the Philharmonic come back. This is what we've been promising people for months and months and it's The post Colorado Springs Philharmonic returns with Nutcracker performance appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

‘Toys for Tots’ looking for more donations this Holiday Season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.,( KRDO) - Santa's Elves at the 'Toys for Tots' warehouse on N. Hancock Ave. are taping up boxes and getting things ready for this year's deliveries, but they need your help more than ever this year. Russ Miller, 'Toys for Tots' coordinator for the Pikes Peak region looks forward to this every The post ‘Toys for Tots’ looking for more donations this Holiday Season appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Salvation Army looking for pie donations for Thanksgiving meals

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Every Thanksgiving, the Salvation Army in Colorado Springs donates thousands of warm Thanksgiving dinners to families in need across El Paso County. They're looking for pie donations from the community. Salvation Army plans to serve more than 3,000 meals in four locations across El Paso County. The meals wouldn't be The post Salvation Army looking for pie donations for Thanksgiving meals appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Country Christmas#Christmas Gift#Christmas Wishes#The Cos Event Center
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado adds additional COVID-19 vaccine community sites by Chapel Hills Mall and Pueblo Mall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In response to Colorado's statewide COVID-19 vaccination campaign, three additional COVID-19 community sites were added by Chapel Hills Mall, Pueblo Mall, and Douglas County Fairgrounds. These new sites will help administer additional doses throughout the Southern Colorado area. All three locations within Southern Colorado will start offering increased capacity of The post Colorado adds additional COVID-19 vaccine community sites by Chapel Hills Mall and Pueblo Mall appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Holiday travel not as hectic as expected at COS airport

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Even though holiday air travel was expected to bog down the airports all over the state, the Colorado Springs Airport is seeing smooth sailing on one of the busiest travel days of the year. Wednesday at the COS airport saw TSA lines moving along without delays or cancelations of flights. The post Holiday travel not as hectic as expected at COS airport appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs scooter program dealing with parking complaints

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- It's hard to miss the neon lights of the Lime electric scooters in downtown Colorado Springs. For some, it's also unfortunately hard to miss them on sidewalks or parked in places they shouldn't be. Colorado Springs is currently participating in a one-year trial with electric scooter operators Lime and Veo. The The post Colorado Springs scooter program dealing with parking complaints appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Holiday season not ‘the most wonderful time of the year’ for everyone

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) - While the holidays are known for being a joyful season, many find this time of year incredibly taxing on their mental health. A study by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) found 64% of people with mental illness report holidays make their conditions worse. Mental Health Professionals like Timothy The post Holiday season not ‘the most wonderful time of the year’ for everyone appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KRDO News Channel 13

Avoid clogged drains, helpful tips from Colorado Springs plumber this Thanksgiving

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Colorado Springs says they often see an uptick in calls, especially around the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. RJ Johnson, one of Mr. Rooters' Service Managers says, breaks down some of the biggest do's and don'ts to keeping your pipes clean. Johnson says to scrape off your The post Avoid clogged drains, helpful tips from Colorado Springs plumber this Thanksgiving appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

The Great Resignation: Why are people leaving their jobs in Colorado Springs, and where are they going

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado currently ranks in the top ten states with the highest "quit rate" - exceeding the national average according to the U.S. Labor Department. Amid the pandemic, a record number of people are deciding to leave and quit their jobs. Labor Department data shows that 4.4 million people quit their The post The Great Resignation: Why are people leaving their jobs in Colorado Springs, and where are they going appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Non-Profit Thanksgiving Hand Up Event Saturday at Antler’s Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Non-profit, Because We Choose To, helps with second-hand donations in Colorado Springs. Once a month, they donate to local parks like Antler's Park to hand out donations to the homeless. The non-profit says multiple organizations plan to bring Thanksgiving to "those with nowhere to go in Antler’s Park this Saturday on The post Non-Profit Thanksgiving Hand Up Event Saturday at Antler’s Park appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Friday marks one-year anniversary of Bear Creek Fire in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday's weather was warm, sunny, dry and windy; the same conditions present a year ago when a grass fire burned on the city's southwest side. KRDO The fire burned 26 acres in open space near Bear Creek Park, forcing the evacuation of 235 homes primarily along Electra Drive. KRDO While The post Friday marks one-year anniversary of Bear Creek Fire in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Anticipation ramps up for Small Business Saturday in Colorado Springs area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) - Get your wallet warmed up now for Small Business Saturday, just a week away. The Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center and the Better Business Bureau are teaming up to make it worth your while to shop local.  Mountain Chalet is one of the small businesses that they paid a The post Anticipation ramps up for Small Business Saturday in Colorado Springs area appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Several endangered black-footed ferrets now call Pueblo West ‘home’

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- A few of the rarest mammal in North America now calls Pueblo West "home." Friday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife released some black-footed ferrets at a prairie dog colony on the Walker Ranch. Conservationists have been breeding and reintroducing the ferret population around Southern Colorado since 2013. According to Ed Schmal, The post Several endangered black-footed ferrets now call Pueblo West ‘home’ appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Adoption Day held at the Dennis Maes Judicial Building

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Four families can call their families complete. Friday, Magistrate Kelle Thomas presided over the legal adoptions of four children into loving homes. KRDO spoke with two of the families, the Parkers and the Mittlestadts. Both adopted young boys from Pueblo. “To us, it's more just like a checked box because he The post Pueblo Adoption Day held at the Dennis Maes Judicial Building appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t slowed downtown building boom in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS. Colo. (KRDO) -- No one realized it then, but the 2016 opening of the Blue Dot Place apartment building on Nevada Avenue signaled the start of a downtown construction craze that shows no sign of slowing down. KRDO Blue Dot Place was the first new apartment building in 30 years to be built The post COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t slowed downtown building boom in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy