The Statement Released Due to an Incident at a Spanish Warhammer 40,000 Tournament. Gamestop speaks out after an incident within a Spanish Warhammer 40,000 tournament. It’s a bit of a doozy, this one. Apparently, there was a player that really went out for all the stops when it came to racism, and I’m not kidding. I wish I was. This isn’t what the player said, but they were, in a sense, being passively racist. Not only did they have the user name that refers to, of all things, Adolf Hitler, but they were multiple Nazi symbols. That’s not the crux of the problem. The problem came about when other players did not want to play with this problem player. And instead of kicking said player out, the tournament organizers…penalized players who refused to play against him.

