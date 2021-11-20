ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Former Jets player Zac Stacy charged with attacking ex after graphic video goes viral

By Associated Press
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZtgRP_0d2jrLG200

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL running back Zac Stacy has been charged after the mother of his child showed detectives video of him attacking her at her central Florida home, authorities said.

Stacy was arrested Thursday evening at the Orlando International Airport after arriving on a flight from Nashville, Tennessee, according to an Orlando police statement. He was wanted on an aggravated battery warrant in a domestic violence case from the town of Oakland, just west of Orlando.

Oakland police responded to the home of Stacy’s ex-girlfriend on Nov. 13, according to the warrant. The woman told officers that Stacy had been at the home earlier to see their 5-month-old son. At some point, Stacy and the woman began to argue, which led to Stacy physically attacking the woman, police said.

Security video from inside the home shows Stacy strike the woman multiple times and throw her into a television and onto the floor, police said. Investigators noted in the report that the woman tried to remain calm throughout the attack but pleaded with Stacy to stop. The case gained attention this week after the woman posted the security video on her Instagram account.

A judge on Friday set Stacy’s bond at $10,150 on felony charges of aggravated battery and criminal mischief.

Former NY Jets player Zac Stacy arrested at Florida airport after viral attack of ex-girlfriend

Stacy was drafted by the St. Louis Rams in the 2013 NFL Draft. He played two seasons there followed by one season with the New York Jets.

Stacy’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment from The Associated Press.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

French citizen charged in NJ in scheme to sell weight loss drug

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A French citizen is facing a charge in New Jersey that he made false statements to try and gain the rights to sell a weight loss drug. Alain Bouaziz was arrested Tuesday night at Newark Liberty International Airport as he prepared to leave the the country. A complaint released Wednesday by […]
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Gunman caught on video shooting man in front of Bronx home: NYPD

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, Bronx — A man drew a gun the morning of Nov. 10 and shot another man in the abdomen and leg, police said Wednesday. At approximately 11 a.m., in front of a residence on Holland Avenue in the Bronx, the gunman drew his weapon and fired it at a nearby 36-year-old man. The victim […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Oakland, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
PIX11

NYPD officer suffers broken ankle during Brooklyn traffic stop: Police

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — A driver suspected of stealing a Jeep struck an officer with the car Wednesday, breaking the officer’s ankle, police said. The officer was reported struck at approximately 6:20 p.m., police said. Officials said police were investigating illicit activity in Brooklyn when the officer pulled over a silver Jeep Cherokee near East 82nd […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Jets#Domestic Violence#Ap#Instagram#The St Louis Rams#The Associated Press
PIX11

NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison retiring from force

NEW YORK — The NYPD on Thursday announced Chief of Department Rodney Harrison would be stepping down, retiring after three decades on the force. The department said Harrison will be retiring on Dec. 30, just before Mayor Bill de Blasio’s term as mayor comes to an end. According to the NYPD, Harrison is the only […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
PIX11

73-year-old woman robbed at gunpoint, dragged in Newark: authorities

NEWARK, N.J. — A 73-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint and dragged in New Jersey Friday afternoon, authorities said. It happened in the vicinity of Elm and Pulaski streets in the Newark neighborhood around 2:40 p.m., the Newark Department of Public Safety said. The suspect demanded the victim’s purse at...
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

PIX11

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy