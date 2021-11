The good part about being able to easily make welterweight is that Terence Crawford figured time was on his side to land a big fight. It took for Shawn Porter to step up and accept the challenge to bring that vision to life for Crawford, with the two due to collide November 20 on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View from Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. It wasn’t the first choice of opponent for the switch-hitting, three-division and reigning WBO welterweight titlist. In fact, it was a fight that the two friends—outside the ring—frequently discussed as a failsafe in the event a bigger opportunity wasn’t already secured.

