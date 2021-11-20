ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missed Out on Lucid and Rivian? 2 EV Stocks To Buy Now

By Daniel Foelber and Howard Smith
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago
  • Rivian and Lucid are alluring but have become quite expensive.
  • Ford is investing heavily in EVs.
  • Nio stock has come down from its peak, while the business has continued to move forward.

Even after slipping on Wednesday and Thursday, share prices of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) are up big over the last week as investors cheer newcomers to the electric vehicle (EV) scene.Both companies are bursting with potential but are a long way from profitability.

If you feel like you missed out on Lucid and Rivian, or are simply looking for a better value in the EV sector, then Ford (NYSE:F)and Nio (NYSE:NIO) could be better options right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P1gpT_0d2jqc2400
Image source: Getty Images.

Sink or swim

Daniel Foelber (Ford): 10 years ago, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was a new, unproven, and heavily criticized EV company. Legacy automakers doubted the feasibility of EVs and continued with their established businesses. Today, the script has flipped as new and existing automakers clamor for a slice of the ever-growing EV pie.

It takes humility to admit that you were wrong. And no legacy automaker is doing it better than Ford. Although Ford is a well-known brand, many folks aren't aware of the extent of its EV investments. Investors can use this misconception to their advantage as Ford is valued like a low growth legacy automaker when in reality its growth is set to accelerate thanks to EVs. Ford plans on spending $40 billion to $45 billion on strategic capital expenditures between 2020 and 2025 -- $30 billion of which is earmarked for battery EVs. However, it's worth mentioning that as EVs grow to comprise a larger share of Ford's sales mix, there should be a decline in sales from its legacy models over time. The challenge for Ford will be growing profits off of a larger EV mix, whether that's from higher margins from the vehicles themselves or software and other streams.

Investors may be wondering why Ford is diving headfirst into EVs after years of resistance. The simplest answer is motive, as well as CEO Jim Farley who took over in October 2020.

Business decisions are based on incentives. While companies like Tesla have spent the last decade growing, Ford has languished due to fierce competition and unsuccessful expansions into the sedan market. Without its core F-Series pickup line, it would likely have been toast. However, Ford is quickly becoming one of the biggest supporters of EVs. Similar to oil and gas, where the struggling companies like BP and Royal Dutch Shell are quick to embrace renewables while the more successful ones like ExxonMobil and Chevron are slow to change, Ford is the ideal car company to embrace EVs. It's investing in EVs at a faster rate than Toyota, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, and other internal combustion engine (ICE) automakers because, quite frankly, Ford is arguably not as good as those companies in the ICE field.

Incentivized to avoid sinking, Ford is swimming toward EVs on the back of its F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E. With the electric truck and SUV market still relatively young, Ford is poised to become a contender and maybe even a leader in both classes.

Next leg of growth

Howard Smith (Nio): Many investors thought they missed out on Chinese EV maker Nio in the early months of 2021 after the stock shot up to more than $60 per share, giving the company a market cap close to $100 billion. The frenzy came as people thought they needed to get into the next big EV stock. That scenario is starting to look familiar again as Rivian and Lucid garner much investor adoration and shares have soared.

But Nio shares were subsequently cut in half, even though its business continued to drive ahead. The stock has recovered some, but it still has a lower valuation than both Rivian and Lucid currently. And with it already moving its business into Europe and working on doubling its production capacity, Nio could be the EV stock to buy for those that feel they've missed out on the recent run from those two U.S. start-ups.

By the time Nio reports its next vehicle delivery data, it will likely have sold more than 150,000 of its electric SUVs. And while investor excitement around Rivian and Lucid is understandable, it shouldn't be lost that neither has produced any meaningful volume as of yet.

While Nio has hit some recent bumps from supply chain disruptions, it continues to push forward on its next leg of growth. It sent its first export shipment to Norway this summer and is working to grow its community there. That consists of Nio House studios used by its customer communities, and its network of charging solutions which includes its unique battery swap stations that also help bring the company a stream of subscription revenue. Nio expects to sell its newest offering, the luxury ET7 sedan, into both Norway and Germany in 2022 as it expands to its next European market. This expansion comes as the company and its manufacturing partner are constructing new lines to more than double capacity as demand continues to grow. For those that missed out on the recent run in shares of Rivian or Lucid, Nio makes a good alternative EV investment right now.

Companies that are built to last

If you're tired of hearing about growth stocks like Rivian and Lucid, Ford and Nio could be good electric car options now. Both companies are established businesses generating real sales and ramping production. Ford's established and profitable business gives it the stability and extra cash needed to fund its EV exploits. Nio is a market leader in China and is growing at a breakneck pace. When valuations stray from fundamentals, sometimes it's best to ignore the limelight in search of hidden gems like Ford and Nio.

The Motley Fool

3 Shocking Lucid Charts That Will Leave You in Awe

Lucid vehicles are shattering previous range and performance records. It's the best performing automaker so far in 2021. The company won an award normally given to established automakers. Although new to the public markets, Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) has wasted no time making a splash with its eye-catching design and record-breaking...
CARS
The Motley Fool

Should You Buy EV Charging Stocks Right Now?

The rising number of electric vehicles will require robust public charging infrastructure. Most EV charging companies are generating losses right now. The EV charging space is still evolving and the stocks are trading at high valuations. Not long ago, investors looking for electric vehicle (EV) charging stocks did not have...
ECONOMY
electrek.co

Tesla (TSLA) sends ultimatum to buyers who keep delaying deliveries

Tesla has started to send an ultimatum to buyers who keep delaying their deliveries as part of a new policy change in the evolving market. Sources familiar with the matter told Electrek that Tesla has decided to send an ultimatum to buyers who have been delaying their deliveries for long periods of time.
ECONOMY
WCVB

Lawsuit settlement clears path for sale of 30 Prime Automotive dealerships

NORWOOD, Mass. — Massachusetts-based Prime Automotive Group has signed a $30 million settlement with ex-CEO David Rosenberg, who was fired after raising concerns about financial wrongdoing. The settlement last week cleared the way for Group 1 Automotive Inc. of Houston to purchase Prime Automotive from New York-based GPB Capital Holdings...
Motorious

Toyota Busts The Car Microchip Shortage

Unless you’ve been living in a cave or under a rock, you know for about a year automakers have been suffering from a shortage of microprocessor chips which are necessary for a number of features. This has meant auto giants shuttering factories for weeks on end, trimming back on production, and even storing unfinished cars in hopes they can install the chips at a later date. With predictions of this situation being alleviated in a matter or months or even a couple of years, it might be shocking to hear Toyota has already found a solution.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Rivian Said To Tell Customers They Can Expect Deliveries Beginning March

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) will begin the delivery of its Launch Edition electric pickup trucks in March, Electrek reported on Tuesday, citing a customer email from the company. What Happened: Rivian has informed customers it is ramping up production at its factory in Normal, Illinois to begin deliveries early...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

My 2 Best Stocks to Buy and Hold Right Now

A long-term mindset is key to building life-changing wealth. Globant specializes in emerging technologies, like the metaverse. Zscaler accelerates and secures corporate networks and resources. The success you achieve as an investor will depend on many variables, but one of the most important is your holding period. A recent study...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Dirt Cheap Stocks That Could Skyrocket

Walmart has made the most of the pandemic and the post-pandemic recovery, but the stock is barely trading higher in 2021. Disney is being held back by Disney+ in more ways than one, but it's hard to ignore the obvious reopening play. Our cars were parked last year, and that...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Ford Stock Jumped Monday

The news implied to investors that Ford is comfortable pursuing a transition to EVs on its own. Ford Motor (NYSE:F) began its path toward investing in electric vehicles (EVs) before many of its announcements on the Mach-E or F-150 Lightning. Way back in April 2019, Ford made a $500 million investment into EV start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN). That relationship has come into more of a focus in recent days after Rivian went public and now sports a market cap well above that of Ford. That same relationship is what pushed shares of Ford up sharply today. Its stock closed Monday's session up 5.4%, though it jumped as much as 7.2% earlier today.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

3 Hot Stocks That Offer Great Dividends

Target's store sales are still growing in the double digits. Despite its size, Walmart is finding new ways to expand. Starbucks is making a big push outside of the U.S. Earnings season is winding down, and there was lots of good news as well as some surprises. Many retailers that benefited from last year's pandemic-related, sales spurt continued to see strong earnings -- much to the delight of their shareholders. Even better, some of these retailers are also managing to grow their dividends, making these shares even smarter buys.
The Motley Fool

Why Faraday Future Stock Is Tumbling Yet Again

The EV maker received a delisting notice from Nasdaq. Faraday Future is investigating a short-seller's claims of fraud. Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) had fallen 6.2% at 11:42 a.m. ET after the high-end electric vehicle (EV) upstart announced it had received a delisting notice from the Nasdaq exchange after failing to file a quarterly earnings report in a timely fashion.
ECONOMY
