Lamborghini Urus Wearing Center-Lock Wheels Hints At Something Special

When one thinks of rare and collectible Japanese sports cars, vehicles such as the Nissan Skyline GT-R, Toyota Supra, and Mazda RX-7 tend to spring to mind. Sure, there are thousands of lesser-known JDM sports cars out there (who wouldn't want to own a Suzuki Cappuccino?), but for the majority, there are but a few big names that make the list. One Japanese sports car that is a bit lower on the desirability and price scale is the Mazda MX-5 Miata. These are great little cars, but they're literally everywhere, especially in second-generation NB guise. However, the version you see here, listed for sale on Collecting Cars, is a rare beauty. This limited-edition 2004 Mazda Roadster-based coupe was only sold in Japan, and current bids for this car stand at around 23,000 Euros (approx $26,000) with two days left to go.
Comments / 0