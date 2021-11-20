Lamborghini Urus Wearing Center-Lock Wheels Hints At Something Special

The Bugatti EB110 may not get the same recognition as its Veyron and Chiron successors, but at the time of release, the Super Sport variant was the fastest production car in the world with a top speed of 220 mph before it was beaten by the McLaren F1. That may not sound impressive now, but this was mind-blowing in the 1990s. Only 139 examples of the EB110 were built between 1991 and 1995 before Bugatti went bankrupt. That makes the EB110 even rarer than the Chiron, which is capped at 500 units and nearing the end of its production run. Thus, getting to hear one on the dyno is something you don't want to miss out on.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO