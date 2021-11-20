Which to Buy: BMW M440i Gran Coupe or BMW i4 40?

I still remember snagging the keys to the absolutely stunning BMW M8 Gran Coupe, tingling with excitement, and then being completely let down by its lack of engagement and uninspired driving dynamics. Sure, it was every bit as fast as the Millennium Falcon at lightspeed but it just wasn’t very interesting or exciting to drive unless you were hammering the go-pedal in a straight line. During my review, I said that I think it would be a better car if BMW leaned more into the GT nature of it; softening the suspension and making it more comfortable. I felt that an ALPINA version might actually be the best version. Now, after driving the all-new ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe, I’m happy to report that I was absolutely right.

