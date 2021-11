BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — One person and two cars were shot Tuesday morning in Shell Point, according to police. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), says no one was injured. No suspects have been arrested but police are on Cypress Street investigating the shooting. No further details were released. BCSO urges anyone with information […]

