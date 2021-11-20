ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Dutch police open fire amid COVID-19 protest violence

By Danielle Haynes
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jK2SD_0d2jqE2k00

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Dutch police opened fire on people protesting pandemic-related restrictions in Rotterdam, injuring at least two people, law enforcement officials said Saturday.

The protests, which the Rotterdam police deemed a riot, broke out along Coolsingel street in central Rotterdam on Friday.

Police said the demonstrations turned violent, with protesters throwing rocks and fireworks at officers, and setting police cars on fire. Police responded by opening fire and using a water cannon, injuring at least seven people, including two by gunfire.

The Rotterdam police said multiple officers sustained minor injuries and one had to be hospitalized for an injury to his leg.

Officers arrested 51 people, about half of whom were underage. Participants traveled to the city from various parts of the country.

Officials called on citizens to share video and photos from the protests with the police department so they can identify more participants.

The demonstrations took place in response to a new three-week lockdown announced in the Netherlands over rising COVID-19 cases. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte advised restaurants, super markets and non-essential retailers to close early and impose social distancing measures.

Ferdinand Grapperhaus, the minister of security and justice, called the riots "horrific to see." He said he had "deep respect" for police, firefighters and other emergency services officials to responded to the violence.

The Netherlands reported more than 94,000 new cases the week of Nov. 14, the highest weekly figure since the start of the pandemic. Deaths for the same time period were 174, though, far short of the high of 999 weekly deaths reported in April 2020, according to Johns Hopkins University's COVID-19 tracker.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Rutte
CBS San Francisco

After Deadly Weekend Of Crime, Oakland Police Deploy Tactical Teams Throughout City

OAKLAND (KPIX) – It was another violent weekend in the City of Oakland, highlighted by a 10-hour stretch of illegal activity including a deadly officer involved shooting, murder, brazen robberies and illegal sideshows. Now, Oakland police say they have a plan to crack down on crime. The violence seems to be getting worse every weekend and officers say they are even caught off guard by the escalated use of guns. At a press conference Monday, reporters asked Chief LeRonne Armstrong about the brazenness of the suspects. “I think they have learned over the pandemic year that they haven’t been held in custody for...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Police Cars#Rotterdam#Dutch
airlive.net

ALERT Flight attendants discovered a passenger in the plane lavatory after he killed himself

A passenger onboard a returning flight from Egypt to Russia is believed to have died by suicide inside the plane’s lavatory, media reported Tuesday. Flight attendants discovered the unconscious man inside the airplane toilet shortly after the S7 Airlines flight’s takeoff from the resort of Sharm el-Sheikh to the southwest Russian city of Samara, the regional bureau of the state-run Rossia broadcaster reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Capitol rioter sentenced to prison refuses to apologise, saying remorse is a ‘thought crime’

A woman convicted of her role in the 6 January riot at the US Capitol says she has no regrets about her role in the attempted insurrection by supporters of former president Donald Trump as she prepares to go to prison.Jenna Ryan told WFAA in Dallas that she is preparing herself for her time in prison. Ryan was sentenced to 60 days in prison for the Class B misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building. “I’m watching all the YouTube videos on how prison is, how to go to prison, what to do,” she said. She also...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Black Enterprise

Black Father and Daughter Armed With Rifles March Alongside Demonstrators in Anti-Rittenhouse Protest

The racial climate has been on unsteady ground in recent months due to injustices against people of color. With the recent not guilty verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse in the killing of two unarmed men and wounding another, the country is on edge once again. A Black father-and-daughter team took to the streets to help protect those who are protesting the recent verdict in the Rittenhouse case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Heather Mack: FBI arrests ‘suitcase killer’ as she arrives back in US after release from Bali jail

The FBI has arrested “suitcase killer” Heather Mack as she arrived back in the United States following her release from a Bail prison.Mack was taken into custody at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport as she and boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, were indicted in Illinois on charges of conspiracy to kill in a foreign country, one count of conspiracy to commit foreign murder of a US national, and one count of obstruction.Mack and Schaefer were convicted in Indonesia of killing her socialite mother in 2014 and stuffing her body into a suitcase at a luxurious Bali resort in an plot to access...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man given life sentence for Reading stabbing over prank

A man has been given a life sentence for murdering a 24-year-old on Valentine's Day over prank texts. Yannick Cupido died from a fatal stab wound in Reading in the early hours of 14 February. O'Neal Joseph, 28 and of Amersham Road, Caversham, was found guilty of murder after stabbing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman arrested at airport for refusing to wear mask and attempting to punch passenger

A woman was arrested at an airport in the US after allegedly refusing to wear a mask and attempting to punch another passenger.Las Vegas resident Katrina Alspaugh was escorted from McCarran International Airport in Nevada on 21 November after she was accused of getting into a fight with a fellow traveller and a member of cabin crew onboard an Allegiant Airlines flight.According to the arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department, released on Tuesday, officers were first requested to come to security after Alspaugh allegedly held up a fist in an attempt to hit another passenger.She refused to give her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Marauding Russian Cannibal Caught After His Mitsubishi Crashed

CHISINAU—Russian traffic police have to be ready for anything. On Saturday morning policemen in the Leningrad region approached a Mitsubishi crashed at a fence and left on the side of a highway, where they discovered a beheaded dead body with multiple stab wounds on the ground, and human blood and a shovel inside the vehicle.
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
219K+
Followers
44K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy