Maple bourbon ribs with smashed sweet potatoes: Try the recipe

1 salt and pepper or any preferred spices to fit the holiday menu. Preheat oven and non-glass roasting pan to 275°F. Remove giblets from chicken; discard or reserve for use in stuffing or gravy. Remove roasting pan from oven. Spray a cooking rack with nonstick cooking spray and place inside the hot roasting pan. Baste chicken on all sides with melted butter, then generously with salt and pepper. Carefully place chicken on its side on the cooking rack. (You can use small baking potatoes on either side of the chicken to keep it balanced. When the chicken is done, so are the potatoes!) Roast chicken for 20 minutes. Turn chicken to opposite side and cook 20 minutes. Finally, turn chicken so breast is facing up and cook and additional 20-30 minutes or until done (internal temp 180°F) and golden. Let chicken stand a few minutes before carving.

