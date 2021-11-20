ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What we know Sunday: Kruger Rock Fire near Estes Park reaches 100% containment

By Miles Blumhardt and Rebecca Powell, Fort Collins Coloradoan
 5 days ago

UPDATE, 8:49 A.M. SUNDAY: The Kruger Rock Fire incident commander declared the five-day, 147-acre fire burning near Estes Park 100% contained on Saturday.

UPDATE, 8:49 A.M. SUNDAY: The Kruger Rock Fire incident commander declared the five-day, 147-acre fire burning near Estes Park 100% contained on Saturday.

Firefighters planned to work Sunday to improve and secure fire lines, according to a Sunday morning update from the U.S. Forest Service. They number 111 and are primarily doing mop-up work.

Some smoke and flames are still expected to be visible in the fire's interior, and residents are asked to not call 911 to report it.

Sunday's weather is expected to be warmer, drier, and windier, with winds out of the west and southwest. The strongest winds are anticipated late Sunday afternoon and through the night, with 30-mph gusts possible.

It's expected to be warm and dry through Tuesday, until another chance for snow arrives Tuesday night, according to the forest service's weather report.

If weather permits, aircraft will be available to help fight the fire, according to the forest service.

Closures on the Roosevelt National Forest and a portion of Rocky Mountain National Park remain in place and will be reevaluated daily.

Fatal flight: Details of pilot's historic wildfire mission

ORIGINAL STORY : The five-day old Kruger Rock Fire is all but out, as crews reached 85% containment as of Saturday morning.

The fire is mainly burning on Roosevelt National Forest property. Nearly 250 personnel worked the wildfire Friday, mostly adding fire line and performing mop up work on hot spots.

Wind gusting to 46 mph was offset by relative humidity levels exceeding 30% that helped keep fire activity low.

There is a 40% chance of snow in the fire area Saturday with no more than a half inch of accumulation expected. The high will be 45 with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Closures remain on the Roosevelt National Forest and a portion of Rocky Mountain National Park, including Hermit Park Open Space, Kruger Rock Trail and Lion Gulch Trail on national forest land and Twin Sisters Trail on national park property.

There has been no reported damage to area structures and no damage at recreation sites.

All main roads are open and there are no evacuations remaining.

For closure updates, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/arp/alerts-notices/?aid=70327

Due to fire containment, Larimer County will no longer operate its Joint Information Center and the U.S. Forest Service will no longer send daily emails on fire updates.

Fire details can be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7895/ and via social media (Twitter) @usfsclrd .

Aerial night firefighting: Emerging technology effective but with risk

Reporter Miles Blumhardt looks for stories that impact your life. Be it news, outdoors, sports — you name it, he wants to report it. Have a story idea? Contact him at milesblumhardt@coloradoan.com or on Twitter @MilesBlumhardt. Support his work and that of other Coloradoan journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: What we know Sunday: Kruger Rock Fire near Estes Park reaches 100% containment

The Hill

Aaron Rodgers demands WSJ apologize over 'COVID Toe' coverage

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday sought to set the record straight about his recent toe injury, dismissing claims that he had a condition known as "COVID toe" after referencing it the day before. Rodgers told reporters Wednesday that he had a fractured toe and demanded an apology...
NFL
