There Is Hope

The Philadelphia Eagles just absolutely destroyed the 0-7 Detroit Lions. Yes, I am aware the Lions are the worst team in football. And I know there are some laughing at the title of this article thinking that this is all going to be a huge overreaction. Well it’s not. Yes, if the Eagles had lost to the Lions, which many thought would happen, this article would probably be about who we should target within the top 10 picks of the NFL draft. But that’s not the case. Instead the Eagles dropped 44 points in route to their third victory on the season. When was the last time the Eagles scored 40 points in a game you ask? Super Bowl 52 against the Patriots.

NFL ・ 22 DAYS AGO