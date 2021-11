It’s a long forgotten fact that the first coach of the Quebec Nordiques/Colorado Avalanche franchise was NHL legend, Maurice “Rocket” Richard. Richard agreed to take the head coaching job for the inaugural season of the Nordiques, who were joining the newly created World Hockey Association (WHA) in 1972. But Richard quickly found he had no stomach for coaching and tendered his resignation after just one game. He technically stayed on for a second game, giving the team time to find a replacement, but was on the bench for the second contest in name only. The Rocket finished with a 1-1-0 record as a head coach.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO