Depending on where you live, snow may or may not be a big deal. Folks living in certain parts of New York or Arizona look forward to over 100 inches of snow every year, so it’s not exactly a special occasion (much less an emergency) when the white stuff starts falling. Their local governments are set up to handle heavy snows and keep the roads relatively safe and clear during the winter, and their citizens are well-practiced at driving in wintery conditions.

WEATHER ・ 23 HOURS AGO