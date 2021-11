On Friday, November 19th, the Creighton Bluejays will play the Brown Bears in the U.S. Virgin Islands as part of the Paradise Jam. The field, which features Bradley, Brown, and Colorado State on Creighton’s side of the bracket, will be surprisingly competitive; Brown took North Carolina to the wire in Chapel Hill and Colorado State is undefeated after returning 96% of their scoring from last season. Needless to say, the Bluejays will have to play some of their best basketball of the season to be able to make noise in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

COLORADO STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO