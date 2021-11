A Pennsylvania inmate was sentenced to between 15 and 30 years in state prison after attempting to hire a hitman to kill two detectives and an informant, according to reports. The Times-Leader reported 27-year-old Willam James Lynn was sentenced Monday, in a plea agreement that had him admitting to the scheme, including that he would pay thousands of dollars to kill an informant and two detectives in Luzerne County.

