Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington was ejected for a hostile act against an official during Wednesday’s game against the Kings at Golden 1 Center. Covington reacted in frustration after Kings guard Buddy Hield made a 3-pointer to tie the game with 49.9 seconds to play in the first half. Covington threw his protective facemask toward the scorer’s table. The mask hit the floor and landed at the feet of official Jonathan Sterling, prompting Sterling to whistle Covington for a technical foul and signal an ejection.

NBA ・ 13 HOURS AGO