In post season action, the top high school cross country runners in the state of Michigan were recently “drafted” onto nine teams of runners to compete in the second Michigan Meet of Champions at Shepherd High School on November 13. Freshman Lila Volkers was selected by the Michigan Running Foundation team and was given a jersey to compete for her “team” that was assembled from all across Michigan. It’s an honor to be selected and Lila represented both Kent City and her light blue Running Foundation team well.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO