INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Men’s Water Polo Committee announced today the seven teams vying for the 2021 National Collegiate Men’s Water Polo Championship. The top two seeds have been placed in the bracket; the remaining five teams will compete for the last two berths in the bracket via three opening-round games. The opening-round games will be contested Nov. 27, hosted by Princeton, and Dec. 2, hosted by UCLA, which will also host the championship to be held Dec. 4 and 5. The semifinals and championship game will be played at the Speiker Aquatics Center in Los Angeles and streamed live on ncaa.com.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 3 DAYS AGO