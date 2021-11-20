ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mike Vick, Duck Hodges led Steelers to memorable road wins against Chargers

By Joe Rutter
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0flZLD_0d2jm8P700
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Devlin Hodges speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Carson, Calif.

Mike Tomlin spent the week preparing his backup quarterback to start a road game against the Chargers.

He has some experience on the subject.

The past two trips to southern California — first, San Diego and then Los Angeles — featured the Pittsburgh Steelers playing without their starting quarterback against the Chargers.

It was set to be three in a row until the Steelers announced Saturday that Ben Roethlisberger will be activated from the reserve/covid list, clearing him to start Sunday night at SoFi Stadium.

His start will come at the expense of Mason Rudolph, who took all of the snaps with the first-team offense in practice this past week.

The last time Roethlisberger started a road game against the Chargers was so long ago that Tomlin wasn’t even his coach. It occurred in October 2006, Bill Cowher’s final season, and the Steelers lost a 23-13 decision.

Tomlin is 2-0 with backups playing the position, and at his weekly press conference, he briefly cited the Steelers’ most recent trip to Los Angeles in 2019 while talking about the spate of injuries and covid-related illnesses his team dealt with this week.

“I think about the last time we went to L.A. to play these guys,” he said. “We went out there with Duck Hodges and had a pretty good day.”

The Steelers had another good one in October 2015 when a knee injury to Roethlisberger a few weeks earlier put the Monday Night Football start in the hands of Mike Vick.

Vick led the Steelers to a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns capped by Le’Veon Bell’s 1-yard touchdown run out of the Wildcat formation on the final play to eke out a 24-20 victory.

The game was the penultimate start and appearance in Vick’s 13-year NFL career. He completed 50% of his passes, connecting 13 of 26 times, for 203 yards, one touchdown and an interception.

Vick, though, hit Markus Wheaton for a 72-yard score to tie it 17-17 midway through the fourth quarter. The next time Vick touched the ball, the Steelers were trailing by three points. He engineered a 12-play, 80-yard drive that put the Steelers a yard away from the end zone with one last play to be run.

The Steelers got to the doorstep by finding tight end Heath Miller for a 16-yard gain.

“Mike put us on his shoulders,” Miller said after the game. “He deserves the credit.”

Tomlin bypassed a tying field goal and sent out Bell in the Wildcat. He took care of the final yard to give Vick the victory.

“It’s not how you start,” Vick said afterward. “It’s how you finish.”

That game was played at Qualcomm Stadium. The Chargers had relocated to Los Angeles and were playing at 30,000-seat Digital Health Sports Park — a converted soccer stadium — when the Steelers visited in 2019.

Roethlisberger’s season was over because of right elbow surgery, and Rudolph was concussed the previous week when the Steelers lost in overtime to Baltimore, dropping their record to 1-4.

That put the start in the hands of an undrafted free agent who gained his fowl nickname because of his proficiency as a championship duck caller.

Devlin Hodges started against the Chargers, and Duck-mania (as short-lived as it was) began in prime time that Sunday. Hodges led the Steelers to a 24-0 second-half lead before they held on for a 24-17 victory.

Hodges played up to his nickname by wearing a T-shirt that he bought for $5 at Venice Beach that weekend. It was a photo of a duck that read, “I’M THE BOSS.” It was that kind of swagger that Tomlin admired.

“We have a lot of confidence in him,” Tomlin said postgame. “We haven’t been bashful about that. He has a lot of confidence in himself. I think that’s what makes people gravitate to him.”

Hodges wasn’t spectacular although he completed 15 of 20 passes. He threw for just 132 yards with no touchdowns, and he tossed an interception in the fourth quarter that led to a Chargers touchdown.

Still, nothing could wipe the smile from his face.

“That was something that I’ve dreamed about,” Hodges said that night. “That’s something that I’ve always believed could happen.”

With Rudolph unlikely to complete the backup quarterback trifecta, Roethlisberger will try to fare better than he did 15 years ago when he last started a road game against the Chargers. He threw two interceptions and no touchdown passes in a loss that dropped the Steelers to 1-3 a year after they won the Super Bowl.

Even with Roethlisberger under center Sunday night, the Steelers will be short-handed. They will play without Minkah Fitzpatrick, T.J. Watt and Joe Haden on defense.

“We’re always excited about having an opportunity to smile in the face of adversity,” Tomlin said. “The adversity that life in the game of football presents, whether it’s injuries or covid or otherwise, that’s just something that always has my attention, something that we’re always ready to stand up against.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Punishment for Cameron Heyward ‘punching’ Justin Herbert, revealed

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive lineman Cameron Heyward has been in hot water as of late due to a “punch” he gave the Los Angeles Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert in the fourth quarter of the Steelers-Chargers Week 11 matchup. The offense did not result in an ejection for Heyward, but has merited a review for a fine, as Ian Rapoport tweets:
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
ClutchPoints

Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021

Terry Bradshaw is an NFL great and is widely considered as one of the best quarterbacks of all time. He is a Hall of Famer in both college and pro football. For this one, we will take a look at Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021. Terry Bradshaw’s Net Worth...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces Steelers’ Plan At Quarterback

Mike Tomlin appears to have his made his decision about who will start at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday. Tomlin appeared on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan to talk about the team’s QB situation, the Chargers, and more. Per 93.7’s Andrew Filliponi, the Steelers will “build” their plan around Mason...
NFL
FanSided

Did the Steelers just find the rightful successor to Ben Roethlisberger?

The Pittsburgh Steelers look likely to use a 2022 draft pick on a quarterback to replace Ben Roethlisberger. Liberty’s Malik Willis could be the guy. Few teams should be watching the 2021 college football season more closely than the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Ben Roethlisberger looking like he’s at the end...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Heath Miller
FanSided

3 veteran quarterbacks Steelers must attempt to trade for in 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers will soon be in the market for a quarterback. Here are three veterans they must pursue following the 2021 season. After selling out to make one final run at a championship, it’s certainly looking like this is going to be the last rodeo with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The 18-year veteran took a pay cut to return to Pittsburgh this season, but the Steelers handed him a voidable-year contract that will cost them upwards of $10.3 million in dead money next season, according to Over the Cap.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Bill Cowher Has Cool Message For Mike Tomlin

With last night’s victory over the Chicago Bears, Mike Tomlin moved past Bill Cowher into second place on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ all-time coaching wins list. Tomlin now has 150 career victories, becoming the 20th head coach in NFL history to reach that plateau. Only Don Shula, George Halas and Curly Lambeau reached 150 wins faster than Tomlin, who did it in 232 games.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#American Football#Bell#Wildcat
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
Sporting News

Steelers' Mike Tomlin repeats Le'Veon Bell message after Melvin Ingram trade: 'Volunteers not hostages'

Steelers linebacker Melvin Ingram was traded to the Chiefs on Tuesday in return for a sixth-round draft pick ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Steelers had just signed 32-year-old Ingram in the offseason. What sparked the trade, though, was Ingram reportedly wanting more playing time on the Steelers. Through seven games, he was only a starting player in one Steelers game and he played in six total games.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs, Steelers Trade

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade involving outside linebacker Melvin Ingram. According to multiple reports, the Chiefs have traded a sixth-round pick to the Steelers in return for Ingram. Ingram requested a trade last week due to a lack of playing time in...
NFL
On3.com

Mike Tomlin reveals new injury coming out of loss to Chargers

The Pittsburgh Steelers left Los Angeles neither victorious nor unscathed on Sunday. Head coach Mike Tomlin discussed several injuries after the 41-37 loss. First, the Pittsburgh Steelers ruled out offensive guard JC Hassenauer during Sunday’s game due to a pectoral injury. He was not able to return. Also, tight end...
NFL
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
9K+
Followers
933
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy