There are several new albums that fans are anticipating in the fourth quarter including Freddie Gibbs' next body of work. The Gary, Indiana rapper has been rather lowkey, with the exception of a few singles and features, since the top of 2021. It was a busy year for him nonetheless that included a Grammy nomination for Alfredo and his movie debut in Down With The King. Still, fans have been hoping that he comes through with new heat before the year comes to a close.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO