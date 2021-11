Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon turned himself in today after a federal grand jury indicted him for contempt of Congress on Friday. Attorney General Merrick Garland said “since my first day in office, I have promised Justice Department employees that together we would show the American people by word and deed that the department adheres to the rule of law, follows the facts and the law, and pursues equal justice under the law,” and added “the charges reflect the department’s steadfast commitment to these principles.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO