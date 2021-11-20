ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Marvel Studios’ Blade reboot casts Delroy Lindo

By Liam Waddington
flickeringmyth.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePer The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel Studios’ upcoming Blade reboot has cast Delroy Lindo who will be starring alongside the already announced Mahershala Ali. There are currently no details on Lindo’s role in the film. Lindo has had somewhat...

www.flickeringmyth.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cinema Blend

Blade’s Wesley Snipes Continues To Be A Class Act About Mahershala Ali’s MCU Movie

Major spoilers for Marvel Studios’ Eternals lie ahead. Following years of anticipation, Blade is finally set to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Of course, this iteration of the Daywalker is set to be played by Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, which has plenty of fans excited. Despite this, many still hold a special place for Wesley Snipes’ iteration of the comic book hero. As a result, the superhero-loving public is always curious to get his thoughts on the reboot and its lead. So far, Snipes has been nothing but classy about the upcoming movie, and he recently continued this trend with a sweet post.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes in Netflix’s ‘True Story’: TV Review

A slick, astonishingly tone-deaf apologia for minor celebrity misbehavior in the era of cancel culture, Netflix’s True Story is the sort of project that, in a different age, would have been made as a 90-minute movie and given an out-of-competition slot at Sundance just to get star Kevin Hart on the festival red carpet. Instead, True Story, which was created by Eric Newman (Narcos), is a padded seven-episode (eight, kinda, but the first two half-hour episodes have been squished into one busy premiere) series with not nearly enough twists and turns to justify a cynical, logic-defying finale unlikely to satisfy anybody. What...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Blade Adds The Harder They Fall Star Delroy Lindo in Mysterious Role

Fans have been looking forward to seeing the Blade solo movie in the MCU ever since Mahershala Ali's casting as the daywalker was announced at the San Diego Comic-Con two years ago. Since then, there hasn't been much development on the casting side. But now, we know the first supporting player who will join Ali in the much-anticipated film.
MOVIES
Collider

'Gladiator 2' Script Is Finished, Confirms Ridley Scott

A Gladiator sequel was officially greenlit by Paramount in November 2018, and director Ridley Scott has now confirmed the script for the film is written. While Scott has kept himself quite busy as of recent, with two major releases this year in The Last Duel and House of Gucci, he will still tackle the continuing story of Gladiator. Peter Craig (The Town, The Batman) has written the sequel, which is expected to follow Lucius, who was played by Spencer Treat Clark in the 2000 film.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Delroy Lindo
Person
Malcolm X
Person
Bassam Tariq
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Spike Lee
The Hollywood Reporter

Emily Arlook, Andrew Schulz Join Jonah Hill in Kenya Barris’ Netflix Comedy (Exclusive)

Emily Arlook, Bryan Greenberg, Andrew Schulz and Jordan Firstman have joined Kenya Barris’ untitled comedy feature at Netflix. Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny are starring in the feature, now in production. Hill and Barris co-wrote the script said to be an incisive examination of modern love and family dynamics and how clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences shape and affect relationships. Hill and Long are at the center, as a couple trying to navigate the issues, while Murphy, Louis-Dreyfus and Duchovny are parents with many sets of expectations. Arlook is playing a woman with whom Hill...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Super Mario Bros.’ Producer Defends Chris Pratt Casting & Says Actor Will Not Say “It’s-A-Me, Mario!” In The Film

When the voice cast was announced for the upcoming “Super Mario Bros.” animated movie, fans were seemingly divided by the casting of Chris Pratt as the title character. Many fans were upset because Chris Pratt doesn’t seem like the right fit for an Italian plumber type. Alas, according to one of the producers of the film, Chris Meledandri, you shouldn’t worry about that because his performance will be great.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Cutting Jack Black Movie Just Weeks After It Hit the Top 10

Netflix is removing one of Jack Black's most beloved comedies from its catalog, despite the fact that it recently dominated the streamer's Top 10. School of Rock, directed by Dazed and Confused's Richard Linklater, made it all the way to number 6 on Netflix in September as fans were reminded why the 2003 movie is such a classic, so be sure to catch it before it leaves on Nov. 30.
TV & VIDEOS
cinelinx.com

Marvel Studios Disney+ Day Announcements

Marvel Studios have a truckload of content coming straight to Disney+ with brand new announcements and already announced projects receiving updated logos and release windows. Rumors were already circulating regarding the potential continuation of the fan-favorite series, well it has now been officially confirmed. X-Men 97 will be an Original Animated Series on Disney+ releasing 2023.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blade#Clockers#Crooklyn#Flickeringmyth
ComicBook

UPDATE: Marvel Studios Daredevil Reboot in the Works According to X-Men Writer

UPDATE: David Hayter has issued a correction on social media denying that a Daredevil film is in the works. "No, I did not 'confirm' a Daredevil reboot," Hayter wrote on Twitter. "I mistakenly thought I'd read in the trades that it was happening, and I would love to see it. (And yes, I'd love to write it.) But I have no inside information whatsoever.
MOVIES
thrillgeek.com

Marvel Studios Confirms What If…? Season 2

Although the ending of the first season of What If…? pretty much confirmed a second season, we didn’t get an official confirmation of a second season until Disney Plus Day when it was officially announced. After enlisting the Guardians of the Multiverse to stop Infinity Ultron, The Watcher returns in...
TV SERIES
Variety

Ridley Scott Blames Millennials for ‘The Last Duel’ Box Office Failure

Ridley Scott doesn’t have “one regret” about his direction or Disney’s promotion of his 2021 historical drama “The Last Duel” — the box office failure is the fault of young people and their cellphones, he says. The director, known for commercially and critically successful films such as “Alien,” “Thelma & Louise” and “The Martian,” appeared on comedian Marc Maron’s podcast “WTF” on Monday. Among the topics discussed was “The Last Duel,” the film Scott directed from a screenplay by Nicole Holofcener, Ben Affleck, and Matt Damon based on Eric Jager’s book of the same name, which only made $27 million worldwide...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Marvel Studios Reveals First Look of Moon Knight

One of the most eagerly-awaited MCU series is Moon Knight which was announced to be in the works a few years ago. For a while now, we know that Oscar Isaac is playing Marc Spector/Moon Knight. Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy were also cast in supporting roles, with the former casts as the villain. We also learned a few weeks ago that production for the series has wrapped. Now, we finally have our first-ever look at the series.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Daily Lobo

REVIEW: ‘Eternals’ marks needed change for Marvel Studios

“Eternals,” the third film installment in Marvel’s Phase 4, recently came to theaters and marked a nice change in the studio’s traditional releases. Going into “Eternals,” I was feeling apprehensive due to the poor critic ratings, but the film’s diverse cast and engaging plot signaled a new and better era for Marvel.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Marvel star Mahershala Ali talks about his approach to Blade in the MCU

Eternals spoilers follow. There is a lot going on in the post-credit scenes in Eternals, so you'd be justified if you missed Mahershala Ali debuting his new MCU character Blade in the very last line of the film. To recap: after the Eternals get abducted from Earth by the Celestial...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Marvel Studios Is Reportedly Developing a New DAREDEVIL Project

We’ve been hearing rumors over the years that Marvel Studios has been developing a new Daredevil project. Well, it looks like there might actually be some truth to that! Marvel scooper RPK, a.k.a. Daniel Richtman, recently took to Twitter to drop a casting grid that shows a Daredevil project is in the works.
MOVIES
horrornewsnetwork.net

‘Blade’ Reboot Finally Getting Close To Start Of Shooting

The Daywalker apparently is taking a leisurely stroll on his way back to the big screen. The Blade reboot that all horror fans have been clamoring for reportedly is “close” to getting in front of the camera. That bit of news comes from the vampire hunter’s mouth himself–Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, according to a report on comicbook.com.
MOVIES
thrillgeek.com

Marvel Studios Releases New Logos For ‘Echo’ and ‘Ironheart’

Although there were not any HUGE announcements from Marvel Studios during Disney Plus Day yesterday, we did get a few goodies to wet wet our appetite, including a few new logos for the upcoming ‘Echo’ and ‘Ironheart’ shows. Echo will be a Marvel Studios series starring Alaqua Cox as Maya...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy