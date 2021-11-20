ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Double your snacktime with this Ninja Foodi 2-basket air fryer, now $50 off

SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLove fried foods but don’t love how you feel after eating them? Try making your favorite apps and dishes with an air fryer, which uses less oil than a deep fryer, but still nicely...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
FIRST For Women

This Secret Ingredient Will Take Your Pumpkin Pie to the Next Level

During the holidays, my mom and I used to always bake pumpkin pie together to give to friends and family. It was a tradition I think of fondly, but I have to admit that after a few years I fell out of love with classic Thanksgiving dessert. The overwhelming sweetness just turned me off. Thankfully, my affinity for this pie was restored after I learned you can add sour cream to the pumpkin batter to really boost the flavor.
RECIPES
thesouthernladycooks.com

EASY SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE

This easy sweet potato casserole makes a wonderful side dish for any holiday event or gathering. The dish is delicious for a weeknight because it is so easy to throw together when you are busy or tired. I love sweet potatoes anytime and can eat this right out of the refrigerator for a snack when I get hungry. You could easily double this recipe and it keeps well for several days. I love the crunch of the cornflakes along with the sweetness of the brown sugar. You might also like our recipe for maple bacon sweet potatoes.
RECIPES
FIRST For Women

How to Keep Bananas for Longer With a Simple Hack

Nobody likes to buy fresh produce only for it to go bad before you’ve had the chance to eat it. Bananas tend to fall into that group for me, and as much as I like to bake with them when they’re overripe, it’s frustrating when you’d rather have them for a quick on-the-go snack. With that in mind, I went searching for a hack to help keep my bananas longer, and I found one that actually works!
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Fryer#Cooking#Ninja#Fried Foods#Deep Fryer#The Dualzone Technology
Sand Mountain Reporter

TASTE: Southern ladies who can cook

When someone asks you for your recipe, then you know it’s a “good one.”. Here in the South, tried and true recipes hold deep and lasting value. As a Southern cook, you just have an instinct for recognizing those “special” dishes, and it is second nature to know if a recipe is a “keeper” or not.
RECIPES
CBS LA

Three Delicious And Thrifty Thanksgiving Dishes From Chef Sandra Cordero

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With Thanksgiving just a few days away, you may be looking for some cheap, quick and easy recipe ideas. Decorated chef and food stylist Sandra Cordero, who owns the Gasolina Cafe in Woodland Hills, recently showed CBS2’s Suzanne Marques three delicious seasonal dishes that offer a Spanish twist on traditional Thanksgiving fare. You’ll find the recipes below. Chef Cordero also gives back. During the pandemic, she helped cofound Regarding Her, a nonprofit that has already given out $150,000 in grants to women in the food industry. She said her staff was 80 percent women before the pandemic, but...
LOS ANGELES, CA
magbloom.com

Pies for the Season

What is more classic in autumn than pie? Warm and fresh out of the oven or with a big dollop of whipped cream, pies are one of the quintessential food groups of the season. And as we all look forward to gathering with friends and family whenever it’s safe to do so this autumn, a pie makes the perfect treat to bring along and share.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
purewow.com

34 Air Fryer Thanksgiving Recipes That Will Blow Your Relatives Away

Don’t get us wrong: We love Thanksgiving. But besides the turkey skin and pie crust, there isn’t much crunch to be found on a traditional menu. (In fact, we’d argue that between the stuffing, cranberry sauce and sweet potato casserole, most of the food is soft or mushy.) But have no fear: As long as you have an air fryer in your arsenal, that’s an easy fix. Read on for 34 air fryer Thanksgiving recipes, including appetizers, sides, mains and even desserts.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
Lifehacker

Why You Shouldn't Bake Your Pies in an Air Fryer

Oven resource management is one of the hardest parts of cooking a Thanksgiving meal. If you’re fresh out of oven space and still have one pie left to bake, it’s only natural to start making eyes at your trusty countertop convection oven. “After all, why not?” you may ask yourself. “Why shouldn’t I bake a pie in my air fryer?”
FOOD & DRINKS
CNN

The best air fryer Black Friday deals to shop right now

Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop before — and during — Black Friday. Air fryers have swarmed into America’s homes over the past few years as a handy way to get that delicious fried crunch you want from fries and wings without all the fat. They use just one teaspoon of oil and supercharge its powers by circulating air around your food like a convection oven. So, you get restaurant-tasting food without all the calories and fat.
SHOPPING
themanual.com

This is How an Air Fryer Really Works

The air fryer, a magical kitchen appliance that promises to make fried food without the grease or labor seems like a pipe dream. When used properly with the right ingredients and technique, the air fryer actually accomplishes those lofty goals. Looking for perfectly cooked french fries or leftover pizza without breaking out the deep fryer or oven? The air fryer can help. But how and why does the air fryer work?
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Score Nearly 50% Off A 7-In-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven With Black Friday Deals

Black Friday season has officially arrived, which means it’s time to score early discounts on your favorite products. Major retailers have already rolling out offers in November both in-store and online (which is ideal for those looking to snag limited-time deals without leaving the house.) If you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen essentials for cheap, there are plenty of discounts on items like toaster ovens. Check out these top toaster oven Black Friday 2021 deals to get you started on shopping.
SHOPPING
Wondermom

Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries

Disclosure: This post may include affiliate links. As an affiliate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries are perfectly crispy, and a great healthy swap for traditional french fries. If you are looking for a crispy side dish to go with your meal this is the recipe for you!
RECIPES
KXLY

The Best Air Fryers for Your Money

The Philips Avance XXL can cook from two racks at once, delivering ample space and power. Easy to use, Twin TurboStar technology moves air more efficiently. Costly, very large and especially bulky because of round shape. As of 11/19/2021. Best Pressure Cooker Air Fryer. Ninja. Foodi OL701 Smart Pressure Cooker.
LIFESTYLE
Connecticut Post

This Ninja Foodi non-stick cookware set is now $50 off

You never really notice how much of a difference pots and pans make when you’re cooking until you have really good ones. Avoid scraping food off your pans once and for all by getting the Ninja Foodi NeverStick Cookware set on sale for $169.99 (originally $219.99) at Target. The 11-piece...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy