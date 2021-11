San Francisco – Speaker Nancy Pelosi released this statement in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance:. “Each Transgender Day of Remembrance, our nation comes together to honor the countless transgender Americans who have suffered unthinkable violence or have been brutally murdered simply for who they are. While we tragically do not know all of the names of those we have lost, we hold their memories in our hearts and pray for the families in anguish.

