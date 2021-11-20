ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

3 deaths and 848 new COVID-19 cases reported across the state

By Leela Stockley
Bangor Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree more Mainers have died and another 848 coronavirus cases have been detected across the state, health officials said on Saturday. Saturday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 115,857, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 115,009 on...

bangordailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

7 States Where COVID is Now "On Fire"

The good news is, cases nationwide are going down. "In fact, 40 states are contributing to this case decrease over the past week," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm. "It's been remarkable, in many of the states, even in the Midwest, like Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, are starting to see case numbers drop." However, there are states "where the number of cases are still double the national average. And if you take one—Alaska tops the list. If they were, in fact, a country they'd be in the top 10 countries in the world with the highest cadence rates." So which are the states that are most in danger right now? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Government Officials Are Issuing This New Warning to Vaccinated People

Just a few months ago, health officials in the U.S. were divided on whether or not COVID booster shots were actually necessary. Now, this additional dose is proving even more essential than anyone anticipated. Emerging research shows that the immunity granted from the existing vaccines is waning after five to six months, but boosters are bringing vaccine effectiveness to new heights. Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have only officially authorized this additional shot for certain groups of people. But while these agencies might expand eligibility soon, some state officials are no longer waiting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Washington State
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Positivity Rate Hits 11%, More Than 11,000 New Cases Reported

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As the Thanksgiving holiday fast approaches, health officials in Minnesota report 11,455 new cases of COVID-19 and 37 deaths. In all, the state has seen 887,368 COVID-19 cases since March of 2020 and 9,229 total deaths. The positivity rate is at 11% as of last week (due to data lag), which is above the “high risk” threshold and a figure not seen since December of 2020. The state is seeing 74 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents; it is also well above the “high risk” line, which is drawn at 10 cases. Health officials, including the nation’s top expert Dr. Anthony...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports Nearly 900 New Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 892 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional death. Of the new cases, 541 are confirmed cases and 351 are probable. This is the COVID-19 Update for Nov. 24, 2021. In the last 24 hours, 892 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 541 are confirmed cases and 351 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/DqgQsCQB5A — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) November 24, 2021 Seven new deaths were imported from the state’s system, and all of them happened in November. One person was in the 25-49 age group, one was in the 50-64 age group and six were 65 or older. There have been 9,248 total hospitalizations and 146,794 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,439. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Mainers#The Maine Cdc#Androscoggin#Oxford#Piscataquis
Bangor Daily News

Unvaccinated Mainers continue to drive record COVID-19 hospitalizations

Maine saw COVID-19 hospitalizations climb to a record high again on Tuesday. There are now 298 Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, according to Nirav Shah, the director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 296 on Monday. Of those, a record 96 are...
MAINE STATE
Bangor Daily News

Spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations pushes 3 Maine hospitals to capacity

Central Maine Healthcare has 152 beds across its three hospitals in Lewiston, Bridgton and Rumford. But not a single one was open on Tuesday afternoon. Maine has blown past its own record for COVID-19 hospitalizations several times in the past week, with a record 298 patients reported by Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Nirav Shah on Tuesday. That number peaked at 207 during last winter’s surge.
MAINE STATE
Bangor Daily News

548 more coronavirus cases have been reported across Maine

This story will be updated. Another 548 coronavirus cases have been reported across Maine, health officials said Thursday,. Thursday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 118,489, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 117,941 on Wednesday. Of those, 84,543...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ABC News

Why are coronavirus cases and hospitalizations on the rise in the US?

With coronavirus infection rates back on the rise, many Americans are wondering why the U.S. is, once again, experiencing surge in cases and hospitalizations, despite widespread vaccinations. The U.S. is now reporting more than 94,000 new COVID-19 cases each day -- up by 47% since late October. And 35 states...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
McKnight's

Vaccinated people easily transmit COVID in close quarters, daily testing reveals

People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are just as infectious as their unvaccinated counterparts, albeit for a shorter period of time, finds an unusual new household study from the United Kingdom. The study enrolled 621 participants with mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 caused by the highly contagious delta variant. They...
WORLD
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
healththoroughfare.com

Fauci Releases Powerful Warning About Covid Pandemic

The novel coronavirus is still making headlines all over the place. Now, Fauci is also in the spotlight after he revealed a terrible warning. It’s been just reported that Fauci warned on Sunday that time was running short to prevent a “dangerous” new surge of Covid-19 infections. It’s also important...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy