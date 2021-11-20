ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Jailed climate activists ‘will not be the last’ to be locked up, supporters say

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31YLTi_0d2jjhCE00

The nine jailed Insulate Britain climate activists are “political prisoners” and will not be the last to be locked up, supporters have claimed.

The group was jailed this week for breaching an injunction designed to prevent the road blockades which have sparked anger among motorists and others affected by the protests.

A campaigner, who would only give her name as Gully, told up to 200 supporters who gathered outside London’s Royal Courts of Justice: “Make no mistake, these are political prisoners and they will not be the last.”

Insulate Britain began a wave of protests in September and has blocked the M25, other roads in London including around Parliament, roads in Birmingham and Manchester, and around the Port of Dover in Kent.

You can jail the resistor but not the resistance

In a warning that was directed to the heavy police presence around the event, Gully said: “These streets are ours and we will put one foot in front of the other, and dare you to stop us.”

She added: “You can jail the resistor but not the resistance.”

The group, watched closely by uniformed officers, then set off for a protest walk around nearby central London streets towards Westminster chanting “power to the people”.

Cheers rang out during the walk as a campaigner told the crowd that “good people have a duty to disobey bad laws”.

Insulate Britain said it was not involved with setting up the event, which was described by those who took part as community-led.

The nine protesters were sentenced at the High Court on Wednesday after they admitted breaching an injunction by taking part in a blockade at junction 25 of the M25 during the morning rush-hour on October 8.

Ana Heyatawin, 58, and Louis McKechnie, 20, were jailed for three months while Ben Buse, 36, Roman Paluch-Machnik, 28, Oliver Rock, 41, Emma Smart, 44, Tim Speers, 36, and James Thomas, 47, received four-month sentences.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VNYTC_0d2jjhCE00
Insulate Britain protests have taken place across London and the South East (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

Ben Taylor, 37, was given a longer sentence of six months “to deter (him) from committing further breaches” after his submissions to the court on Tuesday were described by Dame Victoria Sharp as “inflammatory” and a “call to arms”.

The judge, sitting with Mr Justice Chamberlain, said there was no alternative to custodial sentences given that the group’s actions were so serious and they had made it clear they intended to further flout court orders.

Insulate Britain has said it intends to continue the protests until the Government agrees to insulate homes.

The High Court has so far issued five injunctions to prevent protesters from blocking roads.

They include four injunctions granted to National Highways, banning demonstrations on the M25, around the Port of Dover and on major roads around London, and one to Transport for London (TfL).

TfL was granted a civil banning order aimed at preventing protesters from obstructing traffic on some of the capital’s busiest roads.

Those who breach the injunctions could be found in contempt of court and face a maximum penalty of two years in prison or an unlimited fine.

Further High Court committal proceedings are expected to be issued against other Insulate Britain protesters relating to protests on October 27.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 2

Related
newschain

Climate activists block central London bridge

Climate activists have blocked a major bridge in central London during a march in support of nine jailed Insulate Britain campaigners. In full view of a heavy uniformed police presence, up to 250 people who had marched from London’s Royal Courts of Justice took part sit-down demonstration, blocking off Lambeth Bridge.
PROTESTS
newschain

Nine Insulate Britain activists jailed for blocking M25

Nine climate change activists from Insulate Britain have been jailed for breaching High Court injunctions designed to prevent disruptive protests. The protest group began a wave of protests in September and has blocked the M25, other roads in London including around Parliament, roads in Birmingham and Manchester, and around the Port of Dover in Kent.
PROTESTS
newschain

BA149 passenger: The Government is lying, I remember what I saw

A businessman who spent four-and-a-half months held hostage after his British Airways flight landed in Kuwait as it was being invaded by Iraq in 1990 has rejected the Government’s apology over the incident, saying: It’s a lie and a cover-up. Barry Manners was a 24-year-old businessman about to embark on...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Nine jailed Insulate Britain activists are ordered to pay just HALF of National Highways' £91,000 legal costs - as road-blocking menaces threaten a 'day of civil resistance' tomorrow in support of their jailed comrade

Nine activists from Insulate Britain jailed for breaching High Court injunctions have been ordered to only pay half of National Highways' 'excessive' claim for legal costs, judges have ruled. The protesters were sentenced on Wednesday after they admitted breaching an injunction by taking part in a blockade at junction 25...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Court Orders#Central London#Royal Courts Of Justice#Other Roads#Protest Riot#Insulate Britain#Parliament#The High Court
atlanticcitynews.net

Cuban activists cry foul, locked into homes to prevent protests

HAVANA, Cuba: Cuban activists report being forcibly locked inside their homes, amidst a government clampdown on opposition protests on the island. While protests are not illegal under the Cuban constitution, the communist government said it will not allow November 21's planned demonstrations, which aimed to call for greater political freedoms.
PROTESTS
Indy100

More than £8,500 raised to cover Insulate Britain protester’s rent while he’s in prison

More than £8,500 has been raised to cover the rent of an Insulate Britain protester while he is in jail.Carpenter Oliver Rock is among nine eco-warriors who are locked up after blockading the M25 in defiance of High Court injunction.The 41-year-old Berkshire man was sentenced to four months in prison, and will be serving a minimum of two.👩‍⚖️Last Wednesday Oliver Roc was sentenced to 4 months in prison for demanding that the government fulfil its election pledges by insulating Britain’s homes. 🤍In the words of Oliver “I think it is important to connect with the emotional weight of the...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Capitol rioter sentenced to prison refuses to apologise, saying remorse is a ‘thought crime’

A woman convicted of her role in the 6 January riot at the US Capitol says she has no regrets about her role in the attempted insurrection by supporters of former president Donald Trump as she prepares to go to prison.Jenna Ryan told WFAA in Dallas that she is preparing herself for her time in prison. Ryan was sentenced to 60 days in prison for the Class B misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building. “I’m watching all the YouTube videos on how prison is, how to go to prison, what to do,” she said. She also...
PROTESTS
uticaphoenix.net

‘They eat their children’ — The wife of a former

Grace Meng, the wife of former Interpol president Meng Hongwei, now lives in France with her two sons.Laurent Ciprian/AP Photo. The wife of former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei has lashed out at the Chinese government, calling it a “monster.”. Meng went missing in 2018 when he vanished on a trip...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
airlive.net

ALERT Flight attendants discovered a passenger in the plane lavatory after he killed himself

A passenger onboard a returning flight from Egypt to Russia is believed to have died by suicide inside the plane’s lavatory, media reported Tuesday. Flight attendants discovered the unconscious man inside the airplane toilet shortly after the S7 Airlines flight’s takeoff from the resort of Sharm el-Sheikh to the southwest Russian city of Samara, the regional bureau of the state-run Rossia broadcaster reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Jailed Rioter Begs Judge for Release: I’m Sick of Spending Time With Other Rioters

A far-right militia man who was seen wielding a baseball bat at the Capitol riot has reportedly begged to be released from prison because he’s tired of spending time with other jailed rioters. Robert Gieswein, a Colorado man linked to the far-right Three Percenters, was hit with a string of riot-related charges after the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges and is in jail awaiting trial. But, in a handwritten letter to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan filed Thursday, Gieswein begged for pre-trial release, arguing that it’s harmful for him to spend all his time with other accused rioters. Gieswein wrote: “It’s not healthy to spend every day in here like it’s Groundhog’s [SIC] Day, with people with the same viewpoint, in the same situation... It is natural in this environment for the conversation to turn to January 6, and for us to look to each other for strength.” He went on to argue: “It’s easy to get stuck in your bubble in this environment... Outside, I could choose to seek out other perspectives.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Black Father and Daughter Armed With Rifles March Alongside Demonstrators in Anti-Rittenhouse Protest

The racial climate has been on unsteady ground in recent months due to injustices against people of color. With the recent not guilty verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse in the killing of two unarmed men and wounding another, the country is on edge once again. A Black father-and-daughter team took to the streets to help protect those who are protesting the recent verdict in the Rittenhouse case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Heather Mack: FBI arrests ‘suitcase killer’ as she arrives back in US after release from Bali jail

The FBI has arrested “suitcase killer” Heather Mack as she arrived back in the United States following her release from a Bail prison.Mack was taken into custody at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport as she and boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, were indicted in Illinois on charges of conspiracy to kill in a foreign country, one count of conspiracy to commit foreign murder of a US national, and one count of obstruction.Mack and Schaefer were convicted in Indonesia of killing her socialite mother in 2014 and stuffing her body into a suitcase at a luxurious Bali resort in an plot to access...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man given life sentence for Reading stabbing over prank

A man has been given a life sentence for murdering a 24-year-old on Valentine's Day over prank texts. Yannick Cupido died from a fatal stab wound in Reading in the early hours of 14 February. O'Neal Joseph, 28 and of Amersham Road, Caversham, was found guilty of murder after stabbing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Agencies missed chances to intervene before Gracie Crowder murder

Agencies "missed opportunities to intervene" before a 19-month-old girl was murdered by her mother, an inquest has heard. Katie Crowder was jailed for killing 19-month-old Gracie Crowder by scalding her in March last year. Nottingham Coroner's Court heard she told a therapist she had thoughts of wanting to kill someone...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AOL Corp

Exclusive: 28 percent of Americans surveyed believe the 'truth about harmful effects of vaccines' is being deliberately hidden from the public

The results of a new poll shared exclusively with Yahoo News finds that 28 percent of U.S. adults believe without evidence that the “truth about the harmful effects of vaccines” is being deliberately hidden from the public. The findings are part of global research conducted by the YouGov-Cambridge Globalism Project,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
103K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy