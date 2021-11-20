ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why cats sleeping on their backs is fantastic news for owners

Cover picture for the articleCats have all sorts of unique sleeping habits, and your cat might choose some highly unusual sleeping positions. While cats can get quite creative with their sleeping positions, it’s pretty common to see cats sleep on their backs. Your cat might stretch out on his back or flop up against a...

insidescience.org

Cats Know Where Their Owners Are

(Inside Science) -- Anyone who's met a cat knows that felines are notoriously difficult to keep track of. On nearly a weekly basis, one of my own disappears somewhere in the house, hiding while I fruitlessly tear the place apart and ignore the sinking fear that they may have gotten outside. After some period of time, they just … reappear.
ANIMALS
Mental_Floss

Why Do Cats Dip Their Paw in Water Bowls?

Cats: People love them, but few understand them. From chilling out in bathroom sinks to having their tongue hang out of their mouth, felines have certain behaviors that can be puzzling to owners. One common cat habit is to stick a paw in a bowl of drinking water. Is the cat afraid their owner is poisoning them? Do they realize this is not hygienic behavior? Why do cats do this?
PETS
pethelpful.com

10 Most Popular Poodle Mix Dog Breeds

Aradhya loves sharing information about wildlife, animals and pets—especially dogs. Poodle mixes are one of the most popular dog breeds (and for good reason). They are highly intelligent—and super cute! Poodles are hypoallergenic dogs that do not shed, so they make good pets for people allergic to dogs. Poodle mix dogs, if well-trained, are reliable with children, strangers, and other pets. They are an active and lively dog, but if getting daily walks and exercise they do just fine with apartment living.
PETS
theeastcountygazette.com

Sleeping With Pets: Good or Bad for Owners?

Pets who share their human’s bed tend to have a “higher trust level and a tighter bond with the humans that are in their lives. It’s a big display of trust on their part,” said Dr. Dana Varble, the chief veterinary officer for the North American Veterinary Community. “In general,...
PETS
wgnradio.com

Old cats are special: Tips on senior cat care

Cats are living longer than ever before, and now the American Association of Feline Practitioners (AAFP) has created Guidelines for Senior Cats called Senior Cats Have Special Needs. My guest in this Merrick Pet Care Petcast is Dr. Hazel Carney, feline practitioner and Co-Chair of the AAFP Guidelines Committee. We...
PETS
lovemeow.com

5 Kittens Longing for Their Mom, Become Completely Enamored with a Cat-loving Dog

Five kittens who were longing for their mom, became completely enamored with a sweet cat-loving dog. Last month, a litter of five kittens were brought in to the Animal Welfare League of Arlington (AWLA in Virginia) without a mom. They were in need of a foster home, so Asa, a volunteer of the rescue, welcomed them into her care.
PETS
HOLAUSA

How much does your cat understand? You may be surprised

Have you ever wondered what your pet thinks about you, or if they understand what you are saying? Well, we have some answers for all the cat lovers out there. When it comes to human language, your cat understands words in the same way we understand their meowing, meaning...
PETS
pawtracks.com

Why do cats hide when they are sick?

Cats are masters at hiding. They can squeeze themselves into tiny spaces, lie silently for hours, and make themselves almost invisible. While any cat will hide at times, if your cat starts hiding more than normal and changes his behavior, it could indicate that he’s sick. Many cats will hide when they’re sick and avoid the other members of their family, including you. If your cat starts hiding excessively and you suspect he’s sick, it’s important to be able to recognize that he needs help and get him right to the vet. While it might seem odd that a cat in need of help would hide from you, there’s actually a logical reason behind this behavior. So, why do cats hide?
PETS
One Green Planet

5 Signs That Your Cat is Unhappy

It can be particularly hard to read cats and know what they are thinking and feeling. Cats communicate in their own way and if you pay close enough attention, you may be able to spot the signs of an unhappy cat. So, if you are worried that your cat is...
PETS
pethelpful.com

8 Aggressive Dog Breeds You Should Not Mess With

I am an entrepreneur and a research analyst by profession, a blogger and traveler by passion. Dogs are some of the most adorable pets a person can have. There are very few other pets that can even come close to a dog. Not even a cat can beat a dog in being a man's best friend. Having said that, there are certain breeds of dogs that can be quite ferocious and can make you wet your pants if you treat them wrong. Here is a list of the world's 8 most ferocious dog breeds.
ANIMALS
Bored Panda

45 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (October Edition)

October, the spookiest month of the year, is full of frights and chilly weather, so we need to balance things out with some heart-warming, soul-healing photos. Don’t you think? Our animal-loving team here at Bored Panda knows exactly what’s going to do the trick. Prepare to have your hearts melt, Pandas, because it’s time for our monthly feature of the most wholesome, cutest, and most adorable rescue pet pics of the month.
ANIMALS
theleadernews.com

Sink your teeth into why cats bite

Sometimes our cat bites us. It doesn’t seem like an aggressive bite, but it’s hard to know. Can you help us to determine if we’ve done something to anger him and how to make the biting stop?. Love Bites or Not in Acres Homes. Dear Love Bites,. Oh, cats ......
ANIMALS
katzenworld.co.uk

Six Bizarre Things Your Cat Does, Explained by the Experts

Some feline habits are adorable and endearing, while others are totally confusing and even dangerous. If you’ve ever wondered about the unique, strange cat behaviours, we’ve spoken to Eleonore Hacheme, Cat Nutritionist at Republic of Cats to better understand the weird things your cat does and why exactly they do them.
PETS
Mental_Floss

The 8 Most Expensive Cat Breeds and 8 Most Expensive Dog Breeds

If you were to assume crossbreeding a wild cat with a domestic one would produce something quite special, you’d be right. And in this case, special also means expensive. According to All About Cats, the two costliest cat breeds in America both have wild blood. Topping the list is the Savannah cat, a cross between a domestic cat and a serval: a large-eared, long-legged creature with cheetah-like spots, native to Africa. A Savannah’s price tag could run anywhere from $1500 to a staggering $50,000. In second place is the Bengal cat, whose origins date back to 1965, when a female Asian leopard cat and a male domestic cat—both owned by a woman named Jean Mill—mated. Mill continued to breed those hybrids, and Bengals have gained popularity ever since. Today, you can take one home for somewhere between $1000 and $25,000.
PETS
NWI.com

Is your couch being used as a scratching post? Here's the best furniture for your cat

Cat furniture is a great way to create a space in your house specifically for your felines — and potentially save your furniture from being used as a scratching post. Here's some of the best cat furniture available now, and scroll further for some things to consider before buying a new piece of furniture for your furry friend.
PETS
The Independent

Is sleeping with your dog in the bed bad?

Every early morning, around 2am, my sleeping partner wakes me up because she’s thirsty and needs a bathroom break. Fortunately for her, she has no trouble going back to sleep. I know this because after this nightly ritual, I’m often wide-awake, listening to her gentle snores. By now, you may...
PETS

