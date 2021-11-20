Why cats sleeping on their backs is fantastic news for owners

Cats are masters at hiding. They can squeeze themselves into tiny spaces, lie silently for hours, and make themselves almost invisible. While any cat will hide at times, if your cat starts hiding more than normal and changes his behavior, it could indicate that he’s sick. Many cats will hide when they’re sick and avoid the other members of their family, including you. If your cat starts hiding excessively and you suspect he’s sick, it’s important to be able to recognize that he needs help and get him right to the vet. While it might seem odd that a cat in need of help would hide from you, there’s actually a logical reason behind this behavior. So, why do cats hide?

