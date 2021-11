The village of Penn Yan is expected to vote on whether or not to opt out of allowing marijuana sales in December. Finger Lakes Times reports that December 21 will see a public hearing at the village hall on the issue with the possibility of putting the option to a public referendum vote. Under New York State law, municipalities have the option of prohibiting the sale of marijuana while it remains legal throughout the State.

PENN YAN, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO