Public Health

BREAKING NEWS: 19 new positive cases

By Press Release
Saipan Tribune
 5 days ago

Nineteen additional individuals have been identified and confirmed positive for COVID-19 through surveillance testing on Nov. 19, 2021. This brings the CNMI...

Saipan Tribune

23 new positives; NMI total now at 431

UPDATE: Twenty-three additional individuals have been identified and confirmed positive for COVID-19 through travel and surveillance testing on Nov. 17, 2021. This brings the CNMI total to 431 cases since March 28, 2020. Since Oct. 28, 2021, there have been 140 new cases, of which 92 were identified via contact...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Charleston City Paper

Nov. 10 COVID-19 update: 190 new cases, 19 deaths; 8.0% positive

In a continued attempt to oppose the Biden administration’s efforts to mandate COVID-19 vaccines in the workplace, more than 40 S.C. House Republicans, including a large number from the Upstate, proposed the Vaccination Rights Act. The bill, modeled after a similar bill introduced in Montana, aims to protect individuals’ vaccination...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newswatch 16

COVID-19 update: Nearly 5,300 new positive cases statewide

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 5,293 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,613,315 on Thursday, November 11. There were 73 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 32,261, according to the department.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Saipan Tribune

BREAKING NEWS: Glicerio ‘Eli’ Arago, 69

With great sadness, the Philippine Honorary Consulate for the CNMI and the Philippine Consulate General Agaña, Guam join the Arago family in announcing the peaceful passing of Glicerio “Eli” Del Mundo Arago, the honorary Philippine consul to the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, on Nov. 24, in Guam. Honorary...
OBITUARIES
Deadline

L.A. County Reports 11 New Covid-19 Deaths And 1,054 New Positive Cases—Sunday Update

On Sunday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 11 new deaths from Covid-19, as well as 1,054 new positive cases. The number of deaths and confirmed cases reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting. But today’s tallies bring the County to a total of 27,010 fatalities and 1,519,781 cases. More than 573 residents are said to be hospitalized with Covid-19 at present. Covid test results have now been made available to more than 9,340,000 people, with 15% testing positive. Today’s daily test positivity rate is 0.8%. *** On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 26 new...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Saipan Tribune

Seven more cases

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. announced Sunday that seven more individuals were confirmed positive for COVID-19 through surveillance testing on Nov. 20, bringing the CNMI’s total to 464. In related news, Mount Carmel School announced yesterday that one of its students had tested positive for COVID-19. As of Nov. 21, there...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Breaking News About First Covid Patient In Wuhan Reveals New Data

As you probably know by now, the very first Covid-19 case came from Wuhan. The Guardian notes for its readers that the case was a market vendor in the Chinese city of Wuhan, and “not an accountant who appeared to have no link to the market but whose case contributed to speculation the virus could have leaked from a lab, according to a US study.”
WORLD
Saipan Tribune

‘No severe COVID-19 yet due to our high vaccination rate’

Since Oct. 28, 2021, there have been 183 cases of COVID-19 in the CNMI and, although majority of these cases were symptomatic, the CNMI has not had a case yet of anyone experiencing severe symptoms of the disease, according to Stephanie Kern-Allely, who is. a regional communicable disease epidemiologist for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TheDailyBeast

Jailed Rioter Begs Judge for Release: I’m Sick of Spending Time With Other Rioters

A far-right militia man who was seen wielding a baseball bat at the Capitol riot has reportedly begged to be released from prison because he’s tired of spending time with other jailed rioters. Robert Gieswein, a Colorado man linked to the far-right Three Percenters, was hit with a string of riot-related charges after the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges and is in jail awaiting trial. But, in a handwritten letter to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan filed Thursday, Gieswein begged for pre-trial release, arguing that it’s harmful for him to spend all his time with other accused rioters. Gieswein wrote: “It’s not healthy to spend every day in here like it’s Groundhog’s [SIC] Day, with people with the same viewpoint, in the same situation... It is natural in this environment for the conversation to turn to January 6, and for us to look to each other for strength.” He went on to argue: “It’s easy to get stuck in your bubble in this environment... Outside, I could choose to seek out other perspectives.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
healththoroughfare.com

Fauci Releases Powerful Warning About Covid Pandemic

The novel coronavirus is still making headlines all over the place. Now, Fauci is also in the spotlight after he revealed a terrible warning. It’s been just reported that Fauci warned on Sunday that time was running short to prevent a “dangerous” new surge of Covid-19 infections. It’s also important...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

LA firefighter who dropped his pants and wiped bottom with vaccine mandate letter being investigated

A firefighter in Los Angeles is under investigation for a “despicable” act after he dropped his pants and wiped his bottom with the letter he was provided to adhere to the city’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate.A spokesperson of the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) told local media outlets on Wednesday that the firefighter had “responded inappropriately” to the vaccine mandate letter and the matter is under investigation.On 18 November the LAFD member, whose name has not been revealed, was asked to comply with the vaccine mandate and handed over the document. In defiance, he wiped his bottom with it, leaving faecal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Agencies missed chances to intervene before Gracie Crowder murder

Agencies "missed opportunities to intervene" before a 19-month-old girl was murdered by her mother, an inquest has heard. Katie Crowder was jailed for killing 19-month-old Gracie Crowder by scalding her in March last year. Nottingham Coroner's Court heard she told a therapist she had thoughts of wanting to kill someone...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Saipan Tribune

BREAKING NEWS: Prayers sought for recovery of Honorary Philippine Consul to the CNMI Glicerio ‘Eli’ Arago

The Honorary Philippine Consulate-CNMI is issuing this statement to say that Honorary Consul Glicerio “Eli” Arago is now under the expert care of medical professionals at the Guam Regional Medical City following a serious unexpected health event yesterday morning, Friday. Honorary Consul Arago is scheduled to undergo a procedure Saturday...
ASIA
Saipan Tribune

‘There are other quarantine violators’

It wasn’t just David Butterfield who violated mandatory quarantine, according to Governor’s COVID-19 Taskforce chair Warren Villagomez, and that they are still awaiting word from the Office of the Attorney General criminal division whether these persons will be brought to court for leaving quarantine facilities. During a weekly press briefing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Saipan Tribune

NMC employee tests positive, college facilities closed

An employee of the Northern Marinas College has tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in the closure of college facilities today, Nov. 24, for deep cleaning and college employees will transition to teleworking also starting today. All face-to-face and hybrid classes and student support services will be migrated online from Nov....
COLLEGES
Saipan Tribune

CNMI updates entry protocol

With approximately 90% of the CNMI’s adult population having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and approximately 84% of its residents already fully vaccinated, combined with the rollout of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccines, the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. will be implementing a comprehensive testing and surveillance strategy that will strengthen the travel process to rapidly identify and contact CNMI residents at risk of exposure to COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Saipan Tribune

Torres expresses prayers for Arago’s recovery

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres on Saturday expressed his prayers for the speedy and thorough recovery of honorary Philippine consul to the CNMI Glicerio “Eli” Arago, who is currently undergoing a medical procedure at the Guam Regional Medical City. “Diann and I send our best wishes and sincerest prayers to our...

