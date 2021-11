For exclusive access to all our stories, including sequences, teacher tips, video classes, and more, join Outside+ today. You wake up from a night of drinking—and you don’t feel great. Whether it’s your throbbing head, your rampant craving for water (water! water!), or the need to go back to bed immediately, hangovers take a toll on your body. But, there’s something else that may crop up as you crawl back under the covers—anxious thoughts. Suddenly, you’re feeling increasingly stressed and rethinking, well, everything. You may be anxious about the previous night—what was said, who you spoke to, where you were—or anxious about nothing in particular. Sound familiar? This is hangxiety.

