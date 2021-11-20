Driver, child killed in crash on I-295 Friday night

FATAL CRASH 2 killed, including 5-year-old, in crash on I-295 South

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 5-year-old boy and a 37-year-old man were killed in a crash on I-295 Friday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 9:30 p.m., a white Ford SUV carrying the two victims—as well as a 7-year-old boy and 31-year-old woman―was traveling southbound on I-295 when it collided with the side of a red Mazda.

The SUV spun into the grassy median where it collided with a large tree. FHP said the other two passengers were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. A report notes the victims lived in Middleburg.

The driver of the Mazda was not physically hurt.

©2021 Cox Media Group