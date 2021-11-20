ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Driver, child killed in crash on I-295 Friday night

By Samantha Mathers
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
FATAL CRASH 2 killed, including 5-year-old, in crash on I-295 South

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 5-year-old boy and a 37-year-old man were killed in a crash on I-295 Friday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 9:30 p.m., a white Ford SUV carrying the two victims—as well as a 7-year-old boy and 31-year-old woman―was traveling southbound on I-295 when it collided with the side of a red Mazda.

The SUV spun into the grassy median where it collided with a large tree. FHP said the other two passengers were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. A report notes the victims lived in Middleburg.

The driver of the Mazda was not physically hurt.

Comments / 10

Maria Markwell
5d ago

My husband was the first one on scene he isnt a first responder but a military veteran that happened to stop to help. He broke the window pulled the 7 year old boy out of the vehicle and would really like to get in touch with the family.

9
Cal Johnson
5d ago

Praying for the people involved in this tragedy. I also think about the responders who have to go there and pick up the dead and wounded, especially when there is small children.

4
Michael Arnold
5d ago

so sad, I almost got hit from behind last Sunday night on 295. it appears there's a lot of bad crashes on 295. more cars will be on the road this week for Thanksgiving, please be safe everyone

3
 

