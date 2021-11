Hubert Davis is six games into his coaching career and judging from the early results, this season will certainly be filled with challenges, learning experiences and with a little luck, plenty of successes. But it will not be easy. At all. Mack Brown’s football team is bowl eligible but not much else has gone right in 2021 based off preseason expectations. But NC State’s season lies in the balance on Friday night, and Mack and the Tar Heels can make sure State’s success this year is muted. The InsideCarolina.com crew of Tommy Ashley, Gregory Hall, Greg Barnes, Jason Staples, Sherrell McMillan and special guest Tate Frazier take on all this and more in this extended edition of the On The Beat Live and Game Plan Crossover Podcast.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO