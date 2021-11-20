How Can a San Andreas Sequel Work?

The greatest and most unfortunate thing about this fake pitch meeting is that it’s absolutely right when it points out the flaws in the funniest way possible when talking about The Eternals. One of the most obvious and glaring flaws is that they weren’t allowed to help out with the fight against Thanos because they weren’t supposed to influence humanity’s advancement at all. But the kicker is that they did help to advance humanity since they introduced the technology that would allow humans to grow their civilizations, expand, and become the destructive and difficult people they eventually showed themselves to be. So, where was the adherence to the rules set down by the Celestials? Oh, right, those rules were set by writers that forgot what they wrote and tripped over their own script while falling into a plot hole, while thinking it was the way forward. Okay, so it’s not necessary to criticize that much since the movie has been making money, but the fact is that The Eternals script did kind of fumble a bit when it came to being a sensible story.
