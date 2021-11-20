How Can a San Andreas Sequel Work?

There’s always an argument to be had online and this sentiment would likely cause another one that people would willingly jump into since some folks love that Scream is still going and some are of the mind that it should have ended a while ago. Somehow Wes Craven’s creation managed to endure a lot longer than some of us felt that it would as there are rumors that it might keep going after the next movie, though there’s no telling who’s still going to be around and who will become the next victims or killers that will take up the legacy of Ghostface. For such a simple killer there have been enough ideas to keep things going for a while, especially considering that the technology has updated and the ability to find the killer should be a lot easier. But then again, dealing with human beings is rarely easy since the person sitting next to you could be a deranged psycho killer and you’d never know it until the last second when they revealed themselves. Yeah, that’s a little grim, but it would appear to be the route that Scream is going at this point since any further connection to the main characters has to be almost done with.

