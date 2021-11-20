ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Art of Design: Dining Chairs Like Adjectives

arcamax.com
 5 days ago

An elegant dinner party should be what we all live for. There is hardly any finer experience than being the guest of a gracious host, especially for dinner. And there is no greater opportunity for pomp and circumstance than in a dining room. Hands down, it is the one room of...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

This Is the Color Experts Say You Should Paint Your Kitchen In 2022

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. New year, new hue. If one of your resolutions for 2022 is to spruce up your space with a lick of paint, start thinking about it now so you can grab a great deal on all the essentials during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Whether you’re a fan of the various shades of green we’ve seen in the color of the year reports, or something a little more “out there”, consider the top paint trends that are set to become huge hits in the new year ahead.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

This $20 Organizer Saved so Much Cabinet Space in My Tiny Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you have drawers in your kitchen right now, cherish them. Yes, I’m talking drawers where you store silverware, dish towels, cooking tools, and basically anything else that you regularly use in the kitchen. When I moved to my new apartment, I quickly discovered that there isn’t a single drawer in my kitchen. You heard that right — not one! Which means that I can’t even make use of the OXO organizer Kitchn’s executive lifestyle director loves, these expert-approved drawer organizers, or this chic tray to tidy up a junk drawer. One particular downside of this design is the lack of a spice drawer. To remedy this, we’d initially shoved four roommates’ worth of seasonings into our cabinet, taking up almost an entire shelf and wasting precious storage space. That is, until I decided to think vertically with these $20 wall-mounted floating shelves.
HOME & GARDEN
goodhousekeeping.com

12 Best Rugs on Amazon to Bring More Style to Your Space

Interior design enthusiasts know just how important a rug is for a design scheme. Whether you go for faux fur options to make a room feel more glam or a low-pile patterned style, rugs have a special way of pulling any room together. You can use a rug to define a dining room area, add warmth to a living room or outfit a high-traffic space like a hallway or mudroom. Their design possibilities are truly undeniable.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
WBRE

Best rustic Christmas decor

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which rustic Christmas decor is best?  Modern minimalist designs have their appeal, but rustic Christmas decor has a charm other styles can’t match. You can easily incorporate a rustic look throughout the year, but at Christmastime, it really shines. On shivering winter nights, there’s nothing better […]
HOME & GARDEN
arcamax.com

Art of Design: Think Beige or Gray is Boring? Think Again.

Think Beige or Gray is Boring? Think Again. Once upon a not-so-long time ago, you heard cocktail chatter that went something like this: "Oh! Not another all-beige room!" or "Ghastly gray" or "More white???" These disparaging comments are not what homeowners like to hear about their homes. However, some of these comments were not totally unwarranted. When a design scheme catches like wildfire, it seems that we see the same color scheme or combinations again and again, and ends up becoming, for better or worse, a trend...and over time, trends can become expected and boring.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Mercury News

At Home: Designer shares art of displaying collections

“Everyone should collect something,” says Dallas interior designer John Phifer Marrs. A collector himself, Marrs has mastered the art of displaying treasures. Now, his new coffee table book, “Interiors for Collectors” (Gibbs Smith, $50), showcases beautiful ways to feature collections in 240 richly photographed pages. It’s a double dose of decadence: jaw-dropping houses plus gorgeous collections.
INTERIOR DESIGN
homecrux.com

Form Us With Love Designs Opus Club Chair Collection for +Halle

There is a lot of fancy and distasteful furniture available in the market. Some of the chairs come with bizarre designs and ergonomics but there is no beating a pretty simple chair that offers both comfort and style. Opus Club Chair is one such item that could be a great addition to your home or office. Though designed for club parties, the Opus Club Chair Collection will gracefully add to the aesthetic of your interior throughout.
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Agatha Christie
Smithsonian

Unseen Art History: Tea Bowl with Design of Chrysanthemums

As the weather turns cool and crisp this fall season, there is nothing like holding a cup of hot tea while enjoying the changing colors of the trees or sitting by a cozy fireplace. For this month’s post in the Unseen Art History blog series, read on to uncover how and why this ceramic Japanese tea bowl from the Edo period became part of the Freer Gallery of Art’s collection.
DESIGN
Current Publishing

Letter: COhatch a huge win for Arts & Design District

I want to express OneZone’s excitement on having COHatch in the Arts & Design District in downtown Carmel. Not only is COhatch an excellent community partner, they bring something very unique to downtown. All of those amazing shops in the Arts & Design District are entrepreneurs that set out to provide an experience to each person they see. With the addition of COHatch, more entrepreneurs join our downtown to provide an even more unique experience.
CARMEL, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Restaurants#The Chairs
culturemap.com

Dolphin Promotions presents Houston Antiques + Art + Design Show

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Houston Antiques + Art + Design Show will feature 45 premier exhibitors from across the U.S., Europe, and Latin America offering fine antique furniture, decorative and fine arts including silver, bronzes, paintings, porcelain, antique & estate jewelry and watches, rugs, books, lighting, maps & prints, cut glass, vintage handbags, and accessories.
HOUSTON, TX
tribeza.com

Austin Neon Sign Designers are Keeping the Electric Art Form Alive

It’s no secret that Austin lights up at night, but some will tell you it burned a lot brighter back in the day. And we’re not talking about the buzz of nightlife (that is surely alive and well), but rather the neon giving life to its streets. These glowing signs sparked joy and awakened a calling for Todd Sanders on his first visit to Austin in 1990.
AUSTIN, TX
springvillejournal.com

Art’s Cafe receives award for outstanding design

SPRINGVILLE – The Art’s Cafe received an award for outstanding design from the Western New York Chapter of the American Institute of Architects. The award was announced at a ceremony on Nov. 11 at the Forbes Theater at 500 Seneca in Buffalo and accepted by project architect Jay Braymiller. The...
SPRINGVILLE, NY
Boston Magazine

Five Art and Design Books for Your Winter Reading List

Behind the lens with celebrity photographer Terry O’Neill, the power of color, and auto amore. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Automania, edited by Juliet Kinchin. Car culture, history, and style all play a part in this visual ride,...
READING, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
mixmag.net

An updated design of The Periodic Table DJs art print is out now

Following from 2018-unveiled artwork, The Periodic Table of the DJ, a new and updated version has just been released. The artwork, which was influenced by Bill Brewster and Frank Broughton’s book Last Night A DJ Saved My Life, was originally produced to commemorate 30 years since the Second Summer of Love -with a focus on the acid house era and the evolution of music over time.
DESIGN
salemstate.edu

4th Annual Art + Design Open Call Exhibition and Sale

The Fourth Annual Art + Design Exhibition and Sale hits the road and heads to Salem’s Old Town Hall (32 Derby Square). Work by Salem State art + design students and alumni will be featured in this open call exhibition. All the work is available for purchase and no work...
SALEM, MA
hypebeast.com

Tadao Ando Designs New Gallery Within the Massive Japanese Art Island

Japanese self-taught architect Tadao Ando designed a new gallery for the Benesse Art Site Naoshima — an immense art project encompassing three Japanese islands where Yayoi Kusama’s “Yellow Pumpkin” was recently pummeled by the typhoon. Called the Valley Gallery, the latest structure will be the ninth building by the infamous architect and will join the launch of the Hiroshi Sugimoto Gallery Time Corridor in marking the 30 year anniversary of the site’s first development — Benesse Art Museum.
VISUAL ART
Dezeen

Jazz dining chair by David and Julian Loehr for Loehr

Dezeen Showroom: Berlin-based brand Loehr has released Jazz, a playful take on the dining chair with a jaunty silhouette and bright colour palette. Designed by David and Julian Loehr, two of the brand's three founding brothers, the Jazz dining chair has a protruding front leg that breaks with the expected order of right angles.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy