Sterling Park Resident Abigail Gerdts, an art historian by profession, remains active and engaged in her community by exploring a treasure trove of artworks at The Osborn in Rye where she is recording the senior living community’s collection. Opened in 1908 to residents, The Osborn, a private, nonprofit continuum of care community is exceptional in its art and architectural legacy as well as its 56-acre…

RYE, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO