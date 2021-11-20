ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Tesla Model 3 windshield survives intentional rock-throwing attack

By Simon Alvarez
teslarati.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRock-throwing attacks on motorists may be a random act for some, but it carries a lot of very real danger. Having a heavy projectile land on a vehicle’s windshield, after all, could easily disorient or injure a driver or a car’s passengers. Fortunately for a Tesla Model 3 owner in Portland,...

www.teslarati.com

